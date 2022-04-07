Additional local election results from Wisconsin were tabulated very late Tuesday night and Wednesday as area counties sifted through write-in votes submitted in Tuesday’s election.
Below are full results for notable local races and municipalities that were not available as of press time Tuesday night. Winners are in bold.
District 5: No candidate filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
District 7:
Kimberly Alan (District 15 incumbent) — 153
Bill Dolan — 86
District 8: Joan Davis (i)
District 9: Brenda Hlavac (i)
District 10: Brad Stevens
District 11: R. Roger Geisking (i) Cuba City Common Council
Mayor: John Van De Wiel (i)
District 1: Rick Hess (i)
District 2: Leland Weber (i)
District 3: Frank Raupp
District 4: Craig Hendrickson (i) Lancaster Common Council
Mayor:
Kaden Crapp — 300
Stuart Harper (at-large incumbent) — 453
At-large (two seats): Crystal Riley and Matt Pennekamp (i)
District 1: No candidate filed in advance. Write-in candidates Mike Johansen and Jerry Lechter each received one vote. A drawing from a hat decided the race, with Johansen winning.
District 3: Matthew Harper
Mayor: Jason Basting (i)
District 1:
Michael Wagner (i) — 81
Jared Weier — 110
District 2: Danny Clark (i)
District 3: Keith Burrows (write-in)
District 4: David Engels (i)
Cassville school boardArea A: Holly Tasker (i)
Area B: Donald Adams (i)
Area C:
Joseph Uppena (i) — 235
Aaron Wiest — 75
Cuba City school boardTwo seats
Chuck Poll (i) — 152
Gary Andrews (i) — 112
Rick Hess — 98
Darlington school boardThree seats
Bob Hermanson (i), Ryan McGuire (i) and Carly Winslow
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.