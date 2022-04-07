Additional local election results from Wisconsin were tabulated very late Tuesday night and Wednesday as area counties sifted through write-in votes submitted in Tuesday’s election.

Below are full results for notable local races and municipalities that were not available as of press time Tuesday night. Winners are in bold.

Iowa County supervisors

District 5: No candidate filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.

District 7:

Kimberly Alan (District 15 incumbent) — 153

Bill Dolan — 86

District 8: Joan Davis (i)

District 9: Brenda Hlavac (i)

District 10: Brad Stevens

District 11: R. Roger Geisking (i) Cuba City Common Council

Mayor: John Van De Wiel (i)

District 1: Rick Hess (i)

District 2: Leland Weber (i)

District 3: Frank Raupp

District 4: Craig Hendrickson (i) Lancaster Common Council

Mayor:

Kaden Crapp — 300

Stuart Harper (at-large incumbent) — 453

At-large (two seats): Crystal Riley and Matt Pennekamp (i)

District 1: No candidate filed in advance. Write-in candidates Mike Johansen and Jerry Lechter each received one vote. A drawing from a hat decided the race, with Johansen winning.

District 3: Matthew Harper

Mineral Point City Council

Mayor: Jason Basting (i)

District 1:

Michael Wagner (i) — 81

Jared Weier — 110

District 2: Danny Clark (i)

District 3: Keith Burrows (write-in)

District 4: David Engels (i)

Cassville school boardArea A: Holly Tasker (i)

Area B: Donald Adams (i)

Area C:

Joseph Uppena (i) — 235

Aaron Wiest — 75

Cuba City school boardTwo seats

Chuck Poll (i) — 152

Gary Andrews (i) — 112

Rick Hess — 98

Darlington school boardThree seats

Bob Hermanson (i), Ryan McGuire (i) and Carly Winslow

Recommended for you