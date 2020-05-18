With plenty of newfound time on her hands, Emily Jones took her boyfriend up on an offer to help her start playing Magic: The Gathering.
Jones and her boyfriend, Ben Snyder, have stayed home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without much to do during their free time, Snyder asked Jones if she would be interested in building a deck for the trading card game.
“Now, I am just like a pro at it,” Jones said.
Between school and business closures and social-distancing practices during the pandemic, area residents have found new ways to stay busy while they spend more time at home.
Several said they have used their time to learn new hobbies or skills or to explore new facets of the things they enjoy doing. Those activities help them pass time during the pandemic while keeping them grounded and giving them outlets for their interests.
“I think all of us have a certain amount of anxiety in regards to what could be going on,” said Ali Levasseur, of Dubuque, who has expanded her sewing skills by learning to make her own clothing. “Instead of coming up with what could be happening and what might come to my doorstep, instead I’m thinking about, what can I make?”
Jones, of Dubuque, learned from Snyder about how to build a Magic: The Gathering deck and how to tell which cards are good or bad, and he showed her the ropes of the game itself.
“It was intimidating. That’s for sure,” Jones said. “I played Pokemon when I was younger, but this was so much more intimidating. ... There’s a lot more rules.”
Snyder owns Comic World & Games in Dubuque, so early in the pandemic, Jones started visiting the shop and meeting people there to start learning more about playing Magic. Since the shop was closed in March, however, Jones has mostly played with Snyder.
Comic World & Games held a soft reopening Friday but is not yet hosting games or events. Jones said she looks forward to eventually being able to play with other people now that she has improved her skills.
“I just want to keep getting better,” she said.
Tatum Hallstoos, of Dubuque, is using his time while home from college in New York to learn the basics of video game development.
Hallstoos is a junior at Columbia University studying computer science, but he didn’t have much experience with making video games and decided to download software to start learning the basics.
So far, he is learning to make his own illustrations and the code he needs to make his game, a puzzle platformer in which players move a snail through different levels.
“Nothing’s extremely complicated,” Hallstoos said. “There’s just so much general stuff. It just takes time to work through the different things you can do in the game.”
He sets aside time each day to work on learning to build his game.
“My family, we’re quarantined pretty seriously, so I’m not really going out a whole lot,” Hallstoos said. “There’s not a whole lot of stuff to do outside of working on the game.”
Levasseur long has enjoyed sewing, but in recent months, she used her time to hone a new aspect of that skill — making clothing.
Back in October, she purchased an overlock sewing machine with the intention to start working on clothing, but her job as event manager at Five Flags Center kept her from devoting much time to the practice.
Levasseur was furloughed during the pandemic, however, and she decided to really dig into her new interest. Her projects have included making cardigans and fashioning a couple of scarves she owned into a shirt.
So far, she has mostly been working from patterns, but one of her next goals is to make her own patterns. Eventually, she would like to take some of her old shirts and patch them together into a blazer or jacket.
“I haven’t worn my watch since the day I was furloughed, so I don’t know what time it is. I don’t know how long I’m up in my studio working,” Levasseur said. “I’ve started to gauge my time on how many CDs I play or how many podcasts I listen to.”
Emily Halvorson, of East Dubuque, Ill., hasn’t found life to be much less busy during the pandemic as a single mom with two kids balancing multiple jobs.
However, she has managed to keep up a practice she began shortly before the pandemic of trying to work out more regularly.
Halvorson had just finished a two-week trial at Soul Revolution Yoga + Cycling in Dubuque when businesses started closing due to the pandemic. However, she continues to work out with regular videos posted by the studio.
“It is kind of a struggle, sometimes, to find the time to do something, but sometimes it’s only 15 minutes,” she said. “It’s just finding the time right now is what’s important.”