A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a man's nearly fatal drug overdose.
Emily A. Nelson, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.
She must serve three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
She originally was charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime.
Nelson distributed a substance “that was supposedly heroin” to a man on July 29, 2020.
“That person used the substance, which turned out to be fentanyl, and overdosed, nearly dying,” a press release states. “First responders were able to revive the other individual using the opioid antidote Narcan.”
The name of the man who used the drug wasn’t provided.
“The day after the overdose incident, a confidential informant working with the Dubuque Drug Task Force contacted Nelson to purchase heroin,” the release states. “Nelson stole the money she was supposed to use to get the drugs. About two weeks later, the confidential informant again contacted Nelson to obtain heroin. This time, Nelson obtained the drugs as agreed, but used a portion of the drugs before she could be arrested by officers.”