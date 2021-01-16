ASBURY, Iowa — Three teenagers were injured Jan. 3 in a rollover crash in rural Asbury.
Driver Kinzey J. Bottelman, 16, and her passengers Alivia R. Bottelman, 15, and Leah M. Sleep, 15, all of Anamosa, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Jan. 3 on Sundown Road near its intersection with Asbury Road. The report states that Kinzey Bottelman was southbound when she wasn’t able to navigate a curve and drove into a ditch. Her vehicle briefly was airborne and rolled once.
She was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.