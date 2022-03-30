A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold reecently in Dubuque.
A top prize “Word Search” InstaPlay ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 2100 John F. Kennedy Road, according to an online announcement by Iowa Lottery.
“Word Search” tickets cost $20. The odds of winning the top prize of $100,000 are 1 in 48,000, according to Iowa Lottery.
