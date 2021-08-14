EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Wing-lovers return each year to downtown East Dubuque with tongue-tingling sauces and fall-off-the-bone meat burned into their memories.
The East Dubuque Wingfest brought a dense crowd to town Saturday afternoon. The festival wasn't held last year because of the pandemic, but this year hundreds came out. Roger and Sabina Burton came from Galena.
Two years ago, a spicy wing called "Satan's Anus" by Big Bone Barbeque was the talk of the festival, the Burtons said, and not just for its raunchy name. Roger Burton found himself goaded into trying it.
"I wasn't able to breathe for two hours," Roger Burton said.
Big Bone Barbeque is a group effort by Cascade friends James Knepper, Tony Beecher and Steve Junk. Their "Satan" sauce has reportedly brought some tasters to tears, Knepper said.
"They absolutely love it," Knepper said.
Whenever the cooks hear it isn't spicy enough, they throw in a new pepper for next year, Knepper said. Some highlights of the sauce include habanero, ghost and Trinidad scorpion peppers.
When Roger Burton heard that they'd upped the spice level this year, he couldn't believe it.
"I don't think that's possible," he said while chewing on one of Big Bone's milder offerings, a wing with an orange-flavored sauce.
Beside the Big Bone Barbeque booth, another cook wowed attendees. Throughout the first hour of the festival, the line for Dan Kennedy's wings stretched across the street.
"I love wings," Kennedy said. "That's how I started doing this."
Kennedy, from Dubuque, has been participating in the competition for 10 years. This year wife, Beth, along with his son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Tara Kennedy, came out to help.
"This is a great event," Dan Kennedy said. "It's good for the community, and it's a good charity event."
This year's festivities included wine tasting, inflatables, a dunk tank fundraiser, live music and a corn boil.
The main event, the wing competition, featured 23 teams, including backyard cooks and restaurants, Mike Meyer of the East Dubuque Greater Events Foundation said.
Siblings Josh Shepherd and Sara Koopman manned the booth for The Hilltop at Menominee.
Shepherd said that seasoning and sauce can help set a wing offering apart.
"You keep trying new stuff until you find something that people love," Shepherd said.
Longtime friends Stella Pins and Lu Callahan come every year. Pins and Callahan agree that what makes a wing good is the person who cooks it and whether they hit the right combination of heat and time.
"Everyone has such a good time," Pins said.
Meyer said that funds raised during the event will be donated back into the community, including to the East Dubuque Police Department K-9 Unit.
Together, the chefs cooked about 20,000 chicken wings with about 80 different sauce combinations.
"That's a pretty impressive amount of chicken wings," Meyer said.