The Dubuque City Council is poised to endorse the longtime city manager.
During their meeting on Monday, May 4, council members are expected to vote overwhelmingly to approve a resolution that states, in definitive terms, their confidence in Mike Van Milligen as a “highly skilled and talented” city manager and that his job is safe.
The move comes after a majority of then-council members last summer pushed to fire him for 16 alleged failings and concerns.
Now-former Council Members Luis Del Toro, Kate Larson and Jake Rios and current Council Member Brett Shaw leveled accusations against Van Milligen that included claims of misleading council members and a loss of talented female and racially diverse staff due to “‘serious’ cultural problems” that led to a hostile workplace at City Hall, according to documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
However, the new resolution states that 60% of department managers are women and minorities, and that the number of women on the city’s leadership team of 100 employees increased from 27 in 2011 to 42 in 2020.
“I believe Mr. Van Milligen is a victim of unethical behavior that caused very real damage to him and his reputation,” said Council Member David Resnick on Friday. “I’m glad for the citizens this situation is being remedied with this retention resolution, rather than a lawsuit. It’s unfortunate that some people got their knives out and got in some deep cuts.”
Council Member Ric Jones called the allegations leveled against Van Milligen “a fabrication and garbage.”
“The document was largely hearsay,” he said. “This is to reassure the community and reaffirm our support of the city manager, and try to end the discussion from last year, formally.”
Of the council members who pushed for Van Milligen’s ouster, only Shaw remains. Larson resigned, while Rios chose not to seek re-election and Del Toro was ousted in the November city election.
Shaw did not return a message seeking comment Friday, nor did Mayor Roy Buol. Van Milligen declined to comment.
Council members began a new evaluation process of the city manager in February, which included three separate closed-door meetings.
The new-look council’s evaluation of the city manger’s performance included a “360-degree” review that included anonymous feedback from subordinates, other city employees and his “peers” in the community collected and analyzed by an independent company.
City officials declined to release the results of that review when an open-records request was filed Friday by the TH.
In an email to the TH, City Attorney Crenna Brumwell stated the results of the anonymous feedback and council members’ evaluations are considered confidential personnel records under Iowa law.
Asked whether he would advise the city manager to release the results to put the allegations to bed, Jones said he would not and that it will not sway a minority of residents in their strongly held “belief that city government is bad and the city manager leads the council around by the nose.”
Resnick said, “There are still people with knives out, and some people will never be satisfied.”
All three newly elected council members — Laura Roussell, Danny Sprank and Brad Cavanagh — said they fully support the city manager and his retention.
“I do not see a great deal of internal division, at any level, right now in the City of Dubuque,” Cavanagh said. “What I’m seeing now and what I read in that letter from last year are two different things. … By and large, what I found is there’s just not evidence to back up what they’re accusing. … And I see changes being put into place.”
He and Jones noted that the new evaluation process was paired with an overhaul of city personnel policies and procedures, as well as recommendations by Van Milligen for added training, assessments and support for city leadership.
“There’s no secret movement behind closed doors that’s different than the picture the public is receiving right now,” Cavanagh said.
Sprank and Roussell, too, said they have seen no evidence to back up the allegations made last year.
Council members also said their confidence in the city manager was further solidified by his agility and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roussell lauded Van Milligen for working with city staff “to turn the ship on a dime and quickly adjust the (city) budget” to respond to massive financial losses projected as a result of the crisis.
The council resolution, too, lauds Van Milligen for helping the city recover from the farm crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s. When he was hired in 1993, the community was on the cusp of emerging from a historic economic downturn, where unemployment surged to 23% and the city lost 9% of its population.
And he helped the community climb out of the Great Recession to get Dubuque to one the lowest unemployment rates in the country.
“(T)he community needs his participation in the recovery from the 2020 economic downturn,” the resolution reads.
Jones said the resolution initially included a retention bonus if Van Milligen, 64, stayed with the city another five years, but that was removed at the city manager’s request in light of the pandemic.
Van Milligen’s compensation will not change with the resolution, city officials stressed.