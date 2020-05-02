* Total compensation includes base salary, annual car allowance and employer contribution to deferred compensation, annuity, IPERS buyback and 401(k).

The City of Dubuque provided the following information about city managers and administrators in the state's 10 biggest cities.

Dubuque City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members are scheduled to meet virtually, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, for a confidential, closed-session evaluation of the city manager. Council members then will hold their regular regularly scheduled public meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council members will not meet in person. The meeting will be streamed live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input before or during the meeting, contact cityclerk@cityofdubuque.org or comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.