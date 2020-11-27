A Dubuque woman was arrested and charged with the theft of more than $17,000 from a Dubuque couple last year through forged checks.
Victoria K. Conrad, 50, of 1122 Center Place, No. 3, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Friday at 607 Fenelon Place on a warrant charging first-degree theft and eight counts of forgery.
Court documents state that officers were notified in November 2019 by a Dupaco fraud specialist that Conrad cashed three large checks belonging to Carol and Terrence O'Rourke, 1775 Hale St.
Video footage showed Conrad cashing the checks at Dubuque Dupaco locations, court documents state, and the O'Rourkes told officers they also had several other checks stolen and cashed with their forged signatures. In total, the couple lost $17,075 from the forged checks.
Court documents state that Conrad told officers in January that Carol O'Rourke wrote out all of the checks for her, but the checks bounced since O'Rourke used the wrong checkbook. Conrad claimed the money was supposed to come from a home equity loan account, according to court documents.
Officers also asked Conrad's stepfather, Larry Bowers, about one of the forged checks, which was written out to him. Court documents state that Bowers told officers he received the check from Conrad, not the O'Rourkes.