DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The convergence of late-winter snow and an escalating global pandemic are but minor inconveniences to Dyersville's Irish (and wannabe-Irish) community.
At least, that's the case on St. Patrick's Day.
Thousands of area residents and visitors lined Dyersville's streets Saturday, buttoned up against the cold, their winter outfits adorned with splashes of bright green. Kids eagerly scooped up candy while kilted bagpipers resolutely marched forth amid the flurries.
"This is a really important event for the town," said Rys Huehnergarth, who stood on First Avenue East, watching the parade with friends.
The Dyersville native currently attends the University of Iowa. But the surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide prompted school officials to extend his spring break to stem the spread of the potentially dangerous respiratory disease.
"We're kind of shut down," Huehnergarth said. "We still have online classes for the next few weeks. We'll see how that works out."
Not far away, Julia Cox kept a watchful eye on her two kids, as well as the gaggle of nieces and nephews crowded around.
The Rochelle, Ill., resident said she and her family were denied her community's St. Patrick's Day Parade this year due to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate that all events with more than 1,000 people be canceled.
So she made her way to Dyersville to visit family, while taking advantage of the community's renowned St. Patrick's Day celebration.
"It's a lot of fun, and there's a lot to it," Cox said.
Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was happy with the crowd size. Her organization partners with a local chapter of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians to organize the event.
"We had a great turnout," she said. "Parade-wise, too, with the number of entries."
The parade route affords people plenty of opportunity to practice social distancing if they have concerns about the virus.
"I think a parade is always good to get people out and about," she said. "The parade was outdoors, so people could spread out. Even if people were worried about standing too close, that was always an option."
For those who didn't want to venture out, chamber officials used Facebook to livestream much the parade, Thompson said.
Ultimately, Huehnergarth was happy the parade moved forward, despite the present turmoil.
"It's really important for all these people to get together," he said. "We really have a good time at the St. Patty's Day parade."