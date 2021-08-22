The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Dylan C. Monroe, 27, of 1820 N. Algona St., was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Friday at 2400 Windsor Ave. on charges of child endangerment and domestic abuse assault. Court documents state that Monroe assaulted Brittany A. Bromley, 21, of the same address, in front of a child.
Ladarrel M. Jones, 27, a Hillcrest Family Services resident, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Family Services on Seippel Road on charges of assault and four counts of assault with injury. Court documents state that Jones assaulted four residents of Hillcrest Family Services’ adult residential center, causing injury.
Andrew M. Trilk, 31, of 763 Kennedy Court, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Friday at 1911 Stafford St. on charges of interference with official acts inflicting bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine and on warrants for probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Trilk injured Officer Kane Hoffmann.
Matthew D. Rayburn, 38, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Saturday at 350 Bell Street in Dubuque on charges of domestic assault-strangulation, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Rayburn assaulted Jamaica K. Rayburn, 35, of Maquoketa, by strangulation in front of two children.
Kal J. Airey, 31, of 2210 Woodlawn St., reported Thursday criminal mischief causing damage worth $1,000 to a window that occurred at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3347 Center Grove Drive.