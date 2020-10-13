Norm Freund entered the Sacred Heart Chapel at Clarke University on Monday barefoot and wearing a brown monk’s robe.
The Clarke philosophy professor walked to the front of the room, removed his hood and began talking to his students, his voice echoing through the room.
“Well, hello,” Freund told his students, speaking in the persona of a fictional philosopher. “I’m Alberto Knox. Who are you?”
The class marked one of the last times Freund will roleplay as a philosophical figure for students in his fundamentals of philosophy class.
Freund, who is in his 40th year at Clarke, has been dressing up as philosophers both real and fictional for at least 15 years. With plans to retire at the end of the academic year, Freund said getting to play his characters one last time is a bittersweet experience.
“I am passionate about teaching,” Freund said ahead of his class Monday. “I feel joyful about teaching. … This will be my last roleplaying of the monk, so that’s kind of sad, too. So bittersweet is a good way to describe it, I think, for me.”
On Monday, Freund took on the persona of Alberto Knox, a character in the novel “Sophie’s World,” which explores the history of philosophy through a mystery story. Freund uses the book to teach his fundamentals of philosophy class.
The monk’s garb was a nod to a scene in which Knox meets with the protagonist in a church to discuss the Middle Ages, and Knox dresses as a Medieval monk.
Freund used the portrayal to teach his students about two great philosophers of the Middle Ages — St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas. He also wove the COVID-19 pandemic into the class by talking about the bubonic plague and explaining how people now know more about protecting themselves from illness.
“You control your destiny much more than the Middle Ages,” Freund said. “Stay healthy. Stay safe. Stay strong.”
The monk portrayal isn’t the only time Freund dresses up for his introductory philosophy class. He also does portrayals of real-life philosophers Socrates and Immanuel Kant at different points in the class.
“It’s a way of not thinking about just sharing with them who Socrates was, but trying to get into Socrates’ head and be him for them,” Freund said. “It’s like, once you become engaged and accept the pretend premise, an opportunity to talk with someone from history that they can’t do otherwise.”
Clarke freshman Calli Beck said that while she thought something might happen when Freund asked students to meet in the chapel, she didn’t expect her professor would come dressed as a monk.
“I think it really helps keep students engaged because when he walks in barefoot, it really catches your attention,” Beck said.
Freund also is well-liked among students, Beck said. When she told her peers she had Freund as a teacher, they told her she would like his course — and asked whether he had dressed up as Socrates yet.
“I’m sure everybody has something good to say about him,” Beck said.