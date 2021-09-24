Police said one person was injured Thursday when a vehicle struck a bicycle in Dubuque. Elmer M. Colyer, 65, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. The crash occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Grandview and Southern avenues. The report states that George R. Dittmar, 71, of Dubuque, was stopped at a stop sign on Southern Avenue. Colyer was traveling on South Grandview Avenue on a bicycle and was crossing the intersection. Dittmar pulled out in front of Colyer’s bicycle, causing the bike to strike the side of the car. Dittmar was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.
