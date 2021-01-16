A Dubuque-area committee has selected a consultant who will research the feasibility of resurrecting a high-speed passenger rail line from Chicago to Dubuque.
Quandel Consultants, a Chicago-based engineering firm, is negotiating a contract with the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study committee, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. If the pact is approved, work will kick off next month.
“This project falls right into our wheelhouse,” said Daniel Schulte, the company’s engineering director. “We’re excited about promoting inter-city passenger rail in the Midwest.”
The 13-month study will evaluate routing, estimated ridership, station locations, infrastructure and equipment conditions, service speeds and frequencies, along with associated expenditures and revenue potential. The firm also will investigate grant opportunities.
The DMATS committee consists of government and economic development leaders from the City of Dubuque and Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in Illinois, along with municipal leaders from cities within those three counties.
One other proposal was submitted. After interviewing both companies, committee members rated their experience, creativity, accessibility and innovativeness. Quandel Consultants scored higher.
Federal regulations prohibited the committee from considering costs when selecting a consultant. The Illinois Department of Transportation is funding the study.
Chandra Ravada, transportation director for East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association, an entity assisting the DMATS committee, declined to disclose details of the firm’s rate because the contract is under negotiation.
If hired, Quandel Consultants will host focus groups with stakeholders in February and March and then in 2022 before finalizing its report.
Ravada said those forums will be crucial for selecting communities to host stations. The consultant also will engage rail companies that own the tracks along the route.
“If you don’t have the railroad coming to the table and providing how much it costs to improve the cost of the track for passenger rail, it doesn’t matter what we do when we come to negotiations,” he said.
A passenger railway from Dubuque to Chicago has not run since the 1981 closure of the Black Hawk Line, operated by Amtrak.
In following years, multiple plans to resurrect the route have been studied and dropped, but plans for a new route from Chicago to Rockford are underway — a necessary development for the line to extend to Dubuque.
Regional transportation officials and citizen advocates believe a railway could alleviate the growing strain on existing transportation systems by providing a cost-effective and safe mode of transit that will appeal to business commuters and spur tourism.
The committee believes the project must rival or even best the travel time of driving to Chicago to prove viable. They hope for two trains to run the route daily.