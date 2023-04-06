LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County District Attorney Lisa Riniker soon will serve on the opposite side of the bench after winning a Grant County circuit court judge spot in Tuesday’s election.
Riniker received 6,871 votes, beating out opponent Jennifer Day, who received 6,034 votes. Day is a former Jefferson County (Wis.) Circuit Court judge.
Riniker will replace Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he would not seek another term. She has served as district attorney since 2005, and a replacement will be appointed by the governor to finish out her district attorney term.
Riniker previously said her time as a prosecutor has allowed her to form strong relationships with local law enforcement that she believes would be useful as a judge. In her new role, she also said she will strive for judicial efficiency to see cases closed in a timely manner.
Day served as a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and since has served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises.
Below is a listing of notable local races in southwest Wisconsin that were not reported in Wednesday’s paper because results came in after the Telegraph Herald’s print deadline.
