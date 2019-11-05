SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Prohibition in Iowa, 1:30 p.m., Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. Iowa author Linda McCann will talk about Prohibition in Iowa and why Iowa farmers made liquor from their corn.
Wednesday
Frozen Science, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Unleash your frozen powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new “Frozen” movie comes out. For ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
PoWs in Iowa, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Iowa author/speaker Linda McCann will share her knowledge of WWII PoWs in Iowa. McCann’s book will be available for $20 (cash or check only).
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help advance careers, acclimate to a new city or even get a new job. Guests welcome.
LIFESTYLE
Wednesday
Natural Solutions for Prediabetes, noon, Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Learn steps to take to lower risk factors and reverse prediabetes naturally. Free lunch included.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., the Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous: Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in; 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.