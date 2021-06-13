PEOSTA, Iowa — The City of Peosta’s new city administrator, Annette Ernst, will soon fill the gap caused by former city administrator Whitney Baethke’s departure.
Peosta city clerk Karen Snyder said that Ernst’s first day will be Monday, June 14.
For the past month, city attorney and former Monticello city administrator Doug Herman has served as interim city administrator.
Baethke was Peosta’s first city administrator. During her time in Peosta, the city constructed a new wastewater treatment plant and began a comprehensive planning process.
Ernst comes from Coal Valley, Ill., where she served as village administrator since 2016.
Previously, Ernst served as the economic development director for the Village of Milan, Ill.