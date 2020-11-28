DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said one person was taken to the Darlington hospital, then airlifted to Madison following a crash Friday.
Gary L. Loken, 74, of Darlington, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later airlifted for additional medical treatment, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 23. A press release states that Loken was southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Tyler J. Meyer, 35, of Cuba City. Meyer was not injured.
Loken's vehicle was severely damaged and was towed from the scene, while Meyer's vehicle suffered minor damage.