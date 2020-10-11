Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently extended a disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the derecho that tore through the Midwest in August.
The proclamation now runs through Nov. 8. A press release states that “the proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather” in more than 25 Iowa counties, including Jackson and Jones counties. Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties were not part of the proclamation.
“In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa,” the release states.