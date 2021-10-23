CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade residents will choose a new mayor on Nov. 2.
With Greg Staner not running for reelection to the position he has held since 2018, Mike Henry, Steve Knepper and Sue Knepper filed to fill the seat. (The Kneppers are only distantly related, they said.)
All three candidates spoke with the Telegraph Herald ahead of Election Day. Read about the candidates below.
Mike HenryAge: 76
Profession: Retired businessman
Civic experience: Served as Cascade mayor from 2012 to 2015, plus two terms on City Council prior to that
Henry said he decided to seek the mayoral position again after hearing that Staner was stepping down.
“In the last 10 years, I think we experienced strong growth in Cascade,” Henry said. “I want us to continue to move forward and make this a beautiful community for those that live here.”
In addition to finalizing a plan for a new public library, Henry said his top priority is improving city water and sewer infrastructure. He said some pipes are decades old and improvements should be assessed on a yearly basis.
He added that the current sewer system began during his previous time as mayor, as well as the construction of the current water tower.
“It’s just an ongoing infrastructure problem with older cities, and we need to address it going forward and going year by year with whatever falls within our financial responsibilities,” Henry said.
Steve KnepperAge: 71
Profession: Retired. Previously did maintenance and construction work for Dubuque County Highway Department
Civic experience: Served on City Council for 16 years; president of Tri-County Historical Society
Knepper said he initially got involved with city government to make things better for the community.
“When the present mayor decided not to run, I just thought it would be a little higher level of involvement of what goes on in the city,” he said.
Knepper said the aging city infrastructure needs to be addressed and that his experience working for the county highway department gives him a strong knowledge base to address these issues.
Continuing to revitalize the downtown area is another of his priorities, as well as expanding recreational activities for families.
Knepper also gave credit to Cascade residents for their contributions to city projects.
“Every nickel that’s spent from the government comes out of their pocket,” he said.
Sue KnepperAge: 64
Profession: Kitchen manager for elementary and high schools in Cascade
Civic experience: Served on several local boards, including Youth Recreational League and Little League boards
Knepper said her decision to run for mayor stemmed from wanting to take her involvement in the community one step further.
“I decided that if I wanted to bring my experience and knowledge and passion for Cascade, now is the time,” she said.
Knepper said she prioritizes showing appreciation and respect for those she works with and for. That’s a quality she said she hopes to bring as a mayor.
She also plans to prioritize issues by listening to residents. Based on what she has heard from people, further economic development and increasing housing opportunities are future priorities.
She added that she wants to make the community a place where current students will want to raise their families.
“These are the future citizens of Cascade, the up-and-coming decisionmakers,” she said. “I want to be mayor so I can help make a better future when they take over.”