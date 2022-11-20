Cheyenne Brown was in sixth grade at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque when the COVID-19 pandemic struck locally in March 2020, sending her and her classmates home for the rest of the school year.

That fall, as COVID-19 cases surged, Cheyenne’s family opted to enroll her in the Dubuque Community School District’s all-virtual education program. Almost immediately, a combination of technical difficulties and lack of motivation caused Cheyenne’s grades to slip.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.