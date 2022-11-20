Cheyenne Brown was in sixth grade at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque when the COVID-19 pandemic struck locally in March 2020, sending her and her classmates home for the rest of the school year.
That fall, as COVID-19 cases surged, Cheyenne’s family opted to enroll her in the Dubuque Community School District’s all-virtual education program. Almost immediately, a combination of technical difficulties and lack of motivation caused Cheyenne’s grades to slip.
“The system didn’t really work for me,” said Cheyenne, now 15 and a freshman at Dubuque Senior High School. “It was giving me bad grades, and I don’t like when I have bad grades, so that was kind of a stressful time.”
Faced with a slate of F’s and D’s in place of the A’s she used to receive, Cheyenne’s drive to complete schoolwork and her attendance plummeted, according to her mother, Sesalie Taylor.
“She had just checked out. The light was gone,” Taylor said. “Cheyenne is a kid who’s very excited for school most of the time … and she did not want to do any of it. It was scary for me.”
Cheyenne is hardly alone among her peers. Rates of chronic absenteeism in area school districts increased sharply in the wake of the pandemic.
While some students, such as Cheyenne, since have improved their attendance records, most area districts still report heightened levels of absenteeism, which can impair students’ ability to perform academically and affect graduation rates.
“I do not think our numbers are where we want them to be,” said Shirley Horstman, Dubuque Community Schools’ executive director of student services. “We continue to work, and hopefully this year, we’ll see an increase in the number of students who have satisfactory attendance.”
Pandemic impacts
A student is considered to be chronically absent when missing 10% or more of school days in any school year, regardless of whether the absences are excused or unexcused.
“That’s about 18 days, or two days a month,” said Horstman. “At that point, you are really impacting the student’s academic achievement.”
The U.S. Department of Education reports that children who are chronically absent in preschool, kindergarten and first grade are much less likely to read at grade level by the third grade. Subsequently, third-graders who do not read at grade level are four times more likely than proficient readers to drop out of high school.
And students who are chronically absent are more at risk of dropping out of school entirely.
In Dubuque Community Schools, 12.9% of students were chronically absent during the 2018-2019 school year.
In the 2019-2020 year, which was truncated due to the pandemic, that figure rose to 18.9%. The next year, it jumped to 27.4%, before dropping to 26.0% in the 2021-2022 year.
Some of the abrupt increase in absenteeism can be attributed to required quarantine periods and guidance from education and health care officials to keep kids home if illness was suspected. Many other area districts that also experienced an increase in absenteeism cited pandemic restrictions as a key culprit.
“We were really encouraging any students who had any type of symptoms to stay home,” said Galena, Ill., public schools Superintendent Tim Vincent. “We were communicating that more explicitly and more frequently than we ever have before, just to make sure that we were able to have school every day.”
Even now that schools largely have ceased contact tracing and quarantining, Horstman said the pandemic remains a key factor in absenteeism thanks to increased anxiety and brain health concerns.
“Last year, our school year looked more normal, but we still had a lot of students who were getting COVID (and) we still had a lot of parents who may have wanted their students to stay home because of fear of COVID,” she said.
That was the case for Sesalie Taylor.
“I was scared,” she said. “I kind of didn’t want to send (Cheyenne) to school because they had sent notifications home that kids had gotten COVID, and that was stressful.”
Horstman hopes attendance rates will improve this year, with COVID vaccinations more available for younger students, additional treatment options for the disease and a better community understanding of the virus. So far this year, the district is reporting a 24% overall chronic absenteeism rate.
“Now, we have to reteach and relearn what good attendance looks like — all day, every day attendance when you are healthy,” she said.
Identification and response
While the pandemic exacerbated chronic absenteeism, many other factors, including a lack of transportation, safe housing or other basic necessities, can keep students from attending school.
“If kids or families are concerned about providing food or consistent shelter, if they don’t have those basic needs, school’s probably going to end up dropping lower on the priority list,” said Hilarie Welsh, associate professor in the teacher education program at Loras College.
Horstman said each of the district’s schools has protocols to identify and assist students who are struggling with attendance and uncover the reasons behind the absenteeism.
School officials regularly run attendance data checks, looking for students who missed two or three days since the last time a report was pulled. Staff then make contact with the student’s family to discuss issues that might be contributing to the absences in hopes of nipping the problem in the bud.
If a student reaches the level of missing 5% to 9% of school days, Horstman said school officials schedule an attendance cooperation meeting. Students and parents or guardians are asked to sign a nonbinding document reiterating attendance expectations and what steps will be taken to achieve them.
“Then, if nothing is getting better, we set up a formal mediation and have an independent mediator that comes in, with a notice of mediation delivered by the Police Department,” Horstman said. “That becomes a binding document, and if we continue to see many unexcused absences, we can turn it over to the courts for a truancy charge.”
In the Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District, Superintendent Tara Notz said that after a student misses 10 days of school, officials reach out to County Attorney Sara Davenport to begin discussing truancy, and family members often are called in to meet with the attorney and draft a formal attendance contract. It is very rare that a truancy charge would need to be filed after such a meeting, Notz said, but sometimes, families “need to see that we’re serious.”
“We try to do everything we can to avoid giving a parent a ticket or having a parent be in jail for a couple days … because no one wants that trauma for a child’s family,” she said.
Difficult to ‘bounce back’
In Western Dubuque Community Schools, the number of students who were chronically absent also climbed since the onset of the pandemic, although absenteeism figures are well below Dubuque’s.
During the 2018-2019 school year, the district reported that 4.1% of its students missed 10% or more of school days. That number dropped to 3.2% in the following year but rose to 3.9% of students during the 2020-2021 school year and 5.9% of students last year.
Superintendent Dan Butler said he feels the continued increase reflects ongoing societal efforts to “come back to reality” after the pandemic.
“When people are home for extended periods of time, they do get used to it, and for some of our at-risk populations, it’s difficult for them to bounce back and get to school more regularly,” he said.
Western Dubuque and Dubuque Community Schools officials say they are unsure why the Dubuque system’s chronic absenteeism rates are so much higher than those in Western Dubuque.
Horstman said transportation could be one factor. As an urban district, Dubuque’s student population is more densely distributed, and there are many students who might not be eligible for district busing but still live a good distance from their school. Dubuque’s topography is also very hilly, which can present a challenge for students who must walk to school.
Welsh said she feels absenteeism “would be a greater challenge” in a more urban district, not only due to transportation concerns but also due to increased levels of poverty among district families.
During the 2021-2022 academic year, Dubuque Community Schools reported about 40% of all students were of low socioeconomic status, defined as those who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. In the Western Dubuque district, 24% of students were of low socioeconomic status.
Researchers from the national initiative Attendance Works and the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University also highlighted poverty levels in a 2016 analysis of chronic absenteeism nationwide.
The report noted that half of the nation’s chronically absent students were found in just 4% of its districts, and nearly half of that 4% were “urban school districts of modest to large size.” However, smaller towns and rural districts also reported substantial levels of chronic absenteeism, and the report concluded that “chronic absenteeism follows poverty wherever it is found in significant concentration,” both in big cities and rural areas.
The nonprofit Attendance Works in September released information regarding the latest absenteeism data.
“The latest national data available from the U.S. Department of Education shows at least 10.1 million students were chronically absent during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a press release. “This data, collected for the 2020-21 school year, is a substantial increase from the approximately 8 million students chronically absent in the prior years.
“Chronic absence continued to surge during the next school year. Although national data has not yet been released for the 2021-22 school year, data already available from several states — Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia and California — show rates doubled from those prior to the pandemic. Given the diversity of these states, this offers evidence that chronic absence has at least doubled nationwide.”
Varying levels
Those patterns have played out across Dubuque Community Schools campuses, where levels of chronic absenteeism vary widely and often appear to track with the school’s percentage of students of low socioeconomic status.
During the 2018-2019 year, Sageville Elementary reported that less than 1% of its students were chronically absent. That number rose to 4% last year but is still the lowest rate in the district, followed by Kennedy Elementary, which had 9% of its students chronically absent last year.
Sageville Principal Erik Johnson said while he doesn’t feel his school does anything vastly different from other district schools, preventing absenteeism is a priority.
“Our attendance team meets weekly to review data, and we try to look for patterns with individual kids and reach out to families to see if there’s a certain barrier,” he said, noting that the most common issue that he hears from families is the lack of a set routine to regularly get students to class.
During the 2021-22 school year, Sageville and Kennedy were the two schools in the district with the lowest percentage of students of low socioeconomic status, at 19.0% and 24.7%, respectively.
In contrast, four of the district’s five Title 1 elementary schools that operated during the 2021-22 school year — Audubon, Fulton, Prescott and Lincoln — recorded the highest rates of chronic absenteeism for the year. Those four schools had the highest percentage of students of low socioeconomic status in the district.
At both Prescott and Lincoln, 55% of students were chronically absent during the 2021-22 school year. So far this year, Prescott’s chronic absenteeism rate again sits at 55%, while Lincoln is at 48% chronic absenteeism.
Lincoln Principal Megan Elsinger said Lincoln families value education and the role of school, but housing insecurity and a lack of transportation can stand in the way of regular attendance for some students.
“We know that our attendance is a barrier, and we’re actively working on it,” she said. “We connect with families as much as possible. I’m very proud of the resources we have to provide to students.”
Lincoln, along with the district’s other Title 1 elementary schools, has a school connector who works with students and parents on issues of absenteeism.
Elsinger said Lincoln school connector Jessica Brimeyer utilizes attendance incentives for students and classes, visits families’ homes to help establish school routines, provides students with Jule bus passes and helps get students access to winter clothing if they walk to school.
District officials also have taken steps to address transportation barriers for students in Title 1 schools, including working with the City of Dubuque to allow Prescott students to ride an existing route of the city’s Jule bus service for free with district supervision. The district launched this program this fall after discontinuing last year’s loop bus route program that served Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott students who lived less than two miles from their school and didn’t qualify for district busing.
Regional trends
Although the vast majority of local school districts had their chronic absenteeism rates jump during COVID, those levels varied widely.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials reported that 1.2% of students missed 10% or more of school days during the 2018-2019 school year, and less than 1% did so during the following year.
The Dubuque private school system’s chronic absenteeism rate rose to 2.4% in 2020-2021, then leapt to 10.6% in 2021-2022. So far this year, about 11% of students have been chronically absent.
Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School Principal Daniel Thole attributed the system’s sustained higher absenteeism rates to continued COVID-19 diagnoses, a return to family vacations and a greater communal awareness of the need to stay home even with minor sickness.
“We learned that we need to be more serious about the more minor symptoms that we would have tried to fight through pre-COVID,” he said. “I hope that’s here to stay, and if that means some kids are gone more than they would have been, I’m OK with that if they’re at home resting, trying to get better and not be contagious.”
In the Maquoketa, Iowa, school district, 8.5% of all students were chronically absent during the 2018-2019 school year. By last school year, that number had climbed to 26.7%.
Notz said district officials have tied the increased absenteeism to a jump in student anxiety. To address this, the district hired behavior interventionists that work with students who need additional support to feel comfortable in school.
The Galena district had its absenteeism numbers more than double from the 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 school years, with the percentage of chronically absent students climbing from 5% to 11.2%.
Vincent said the pandemic undoubtedly affected the district’s numbers, but he also feels that the increase could be due in part to a new state law, which took effect Jan. 1 and allows K-12 students to take up to five excused absences for mental or behavioral health yearly.
In the school district in Cuba City, Wis., elementary students climbed from a 3.6% chronic absenteeism rate in 2018-2019 to 10.4% in 2021-2022, and middle school students jumped from 4.0% to 14.0% chronic absenteeism in that time frame.
Among high school students, however, the increase was much less pronounced, only rising from 9.0% to 10.0% over that four-year period.
Superintendent Aaron Olson attributed much of the increase to quarantine and contact tracing that continued well into the 2021-2022 school year. He said high school class sizes are smaller and students were more spread out, which likely contributed to the smaller increase in absenteeism at the high school.
Looking forward, he can’t say whether the district’s absenteeism rates will return to pre-pandemic levels, but he hopes the pandemic has instilled in students the value of regular, in-person attendance.
“Being in school is important — we certainly found that out with COVID,” he said. “I think there’s a very small percentage of kids who excel with virtual learning. Most of our kids learn a lot better when they’re in a social environment like a classroom.”
What to do
In addition to the work of staff such as school connectors and counselors, who meet with students and families to develop attendance goals, area districts employ a variety of proactive strategies to promote positive attendance habits.
In Maquoketa, Notz said elementary students track their daily attendance as part of goal-setting through the district’s Leader in Me student leadership program.
“They chart their attendance and have a goal around building attendance and celebrating that and talking about it,” Notz said. “I think sometimes kids don’t always make the connection of how important it is to be here, why it is important, how that impacts our class and our schoolwide goals.”
At Sageville Elementary, Johnson said educators prioritize celebrating students’ growth when they improve their attendance, whether by calling parents to share the good news, congratulating students in front of the class or giving them a reward such as eating lunch in the office.
While those strategies are positive steps, officials also emphasized that the work of improving attendance outcomes cannot fall solely on schools.
“We as a school district cannot solve this chronic absenteeism on our own,” Horstman said. “Parents need houses to live in. They need jobs so they can have food for their children. All of these pieces need to work together so they are able to come to school every day and concentrate and know that they have a safe place to go home to at night.”
One local entity working to combat absenteeism is Dubuque Dream Center, which utilizes a program called In Your Life mentoring.
Center Executive Director Robert Kimble said the program connects caring adults, such as volunteer mentors, center staff and school connectors, with students to help them develop individualized action plans around education.
Each student has different educational areas on which they need to focus, which can include attending school regularly. Dubuque Community Schools officials provide Dream Center officials with quarterly attendance reports for the students that the center serves, so they can keep track of their progress and offer incentives or support as needed.
Turning things around
For Cheyenne Brown, attending Dream Center programming significantly improved her attendance and motivation in the fall of 2020. Within several weeks, she was more engaged in her online classes, and after making the switch to hybrid education later in the year, she was back on the right path.
So far this year, Cheyenne said, she has missed only two days of school. At Senior, she joined the cheerleading team, participated in the fall musical and sings in choir.
“I have pretty good attendance now … and my grades are better,” she said. “They’re not quite where I want them to be, but they’re definitely better than they were.”
Kimble said prior to the pandemic, almost 80% of students that the Dream Center served met attendance standards, meaning they missed less than 10% of school days per year.
During the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, that number was closer to 40%. Now, he said, it has rebounded to about 70%, which he considers a positive step.
As part of an ongoing effort to address absenteeism, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque recently partnered with Dubuque County Early Childhood and local family therapist Julie Homb to publish a children’s book titled “Be A Healthy You! In School.” The book, which is being distributed to all students in preschool through first grade in Dubuque and Western Dubuque community schools, aims to build kids’ confidence about school and provides tips for parents to encourage attendance.
“The intention with writing this book is really about showing kids that school is a supportive environment where there will be people to help them work through their challenges or celebrate their successes,” said Mary Jo Jean-Francois, director of impact at the community foundation.
Horstman echoed that sentiment.
“We want them to feel like school is a meaningful part of their lives,” she said. “… It’s all about relationships and creating that optimal learning environment, where caring adults engage students in mindful learning. That is the piece that will get students into our schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.