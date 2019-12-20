EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — As they crossed a plank bridge on which the Scout Oath and Scout Law were engraved, two Dubuque girls this week took part in a rite of passage that exclusively belonged to boys for more than 100 years.
Dubuque 10-year-olds Josie Kilgore and Josie Mootz know they are trailblazers, but more important to them are the opportunities to tie knots, warm themselves next to campfires and bushwhack through the woods.
The fifth graders are the first two girls in the Northeast Iowa Council to graduate from Boy Scouts of America’s junior program into that for older youth — Scouts BSA — which began accepting girls in February.
“I think it’s more fair to the girls because then the girls that like to get their hands dirty and do all these fun activities that the boys do” can participate, Kilgore said.
The Boy Scouts of America has come under pressure to locate new recruits in innovative ways as membership has fallen. In 2013, it lifted a ban on openly gay scouts, and in 2017, it accepted transgender boys.
Now, girls are joining its ranks.
All Scouts BSA troops consist of Scouts of a single gender, but the curriculum is the same regardless of whether the troop is full of boys or girls. Each member also has the opportunity to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.
“I think it shows a positive progression that we’re moving forward,” said Matthew Klutzaritz, scout executive and CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council, which serves about 4,000 youth in Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill. “It’s a positive step to our future.”
Kilgore and Mootz, the two newest members of Troop 114, based in East Dubuque, Ill., were greeted with applause during their crossover ceremony as fellow Scouts decorated them with new shoulder loops.
The troop now has six members, four of whom were too old to join the organization as Cub Scouts, so they entered the troop directly.
Kilgore and Mootz joined Cub Scout Pack 53 in 2018, finding that the program offered activities that piqued their interest.
Scott Kilgore is Josie’s father and Troop 114 Scoutmaster. He said that years ago, Josie and her sister, Audrey, observed boys romping the grounds at Camp CS Klaus near Colesburg, Iowa, where he formerly worked during summers.
He regretted having to inform them that they would not be able to join in.
“At 5 years of age, they think they can do anything,” Scott said. “You want to tell them, ‘Go reach for the sky,’ and to have to tell them that’s not how it works, it’s a bit of a gut punch.”
Mootz, meanwhile, grew up watching her older brother attend Scout campouts.
Jillian Mootz, Josie’s mother and Troop 114’s assistant Scoutmaster, said the leadership-building activities offered by Boy Scouts of America should not be exclusive to a specific gender.
“The idea for doing this was to make Scouting more accessible to families,” Jillian said. “I want to do something where all my kids are welcome.”
While Troop 114 shares a meeting space with the all-boy Troop 14, which jointly hosts activities, she hopes to see the groups merge into a co-ed program.
“We all go for a hike in the woods. We all carry our own stuff. We all pitch in and make a meal together,” she said. “That’s how a family works.”