To promote upland best management practices, protect a state natural area and preserve six trout streams, Grant County officials successfully petitioned the state to designate more than 23,000 acres in the town of Castle Rock as an agricultural enterprise area, according to a press release.
Landowners who meet soil and water conservation standards within the area are eligible to claim an income tax credit.
The AEA is a part of the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Program, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
For more information, contact Lynda Schweikert, Grant County conservation Sanitation and Zoning Department administrator, at 608-723-6377 or lynda.schweikert@wi.nacdnet.net.