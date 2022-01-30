GALENA, Ill. — When she was 12 years old, Abby Ehrler was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
The days she spent at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for surgeries and checkups could be long, but receiving gifts and messages from loved ones made her situation brighter.
After beating cancer, Abby wanted to give that same comfort to children like herself.
“I want to be sure that every kid gets something kind of fun and special, even when their days are really hard,” she said.
About a year ago, she launched Abby’s Blankets of Strength, making fleece tie blankets for children facing serious health conditions. Hospitals are frequently cold, she remembered, so she thought a blanket would be a useful gift.
After she completes several planned deliveries within the next week, Abby, now 16, will have sent about 300 blankets to kids like herself.
“Abby has been through so much, and now she’s taking what she’s been given and is able to turn that around into something positive, and that’s just awesome,” said her mother, Amanda Ehrler.
Abby can make a blanket in about 20 to 30 minutes and completes at least one per day. Once they’re finished, the colorful, fuzzy creations are carefully packaged in plastic bags, marked with the size of the blanket to ensure it goes to a child of the right age and size.
Her blankets have brightened hospital rooms at the University of Iowa facility and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, and she will bring blankets to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center this coming week.
Her blankets have also found their way into the homes of kids across the country, whose families message her Facebook page and request a blanket. For Abby, whose cancer fight didn’t include many extended hospital stays, it was critical to include those children in her blanket mission.
“I spent a lot of my time being sick at home, and I know you can have cancer or be really sick and not be in the hospital,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that even the kids not in the hospital could feel that (support).”
Those who request blankets can share the child’s favorite color, activities or characters, and Abby will create a blanket using fabric patterned with something they love. Each blanket is shipped in a decorated box, complete with a card sending well wishes.
Abby treasures the messages and photos she gets from the children who have received her blankets, who range in age from 18 months to 21 years old.
“When you help others, not only does it help other people feel good, it also makes you feel really good,” she said. “It’s a two-way street.”