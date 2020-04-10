A former Western Dubuque High School principal has been hired as superintendent of two eastern Iowa school districts.
Dave Hoeger, who is currently superintendent of Montezuma (Iowa) Community Schools, will take the helm of the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts on July 1.
“Both districts are doing a lot of good things,” Hoeger said. “They’re very strong now, so my goal is just to take some time and understand exactly what they’re doing and just look for opportunities to provide more opportunities for kids.”
He will replace Doug Tuetken, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Hoeger has longstanding connections to the tri-state area. He served as principal of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth from 2010 to 2017. Before that, he was a teacher and then an assistant principal at the school. He is also a 1984 graduate of Western Dubuque.
Hoeger has lead the Montezuma district since 2017.
In his new role, he will serve as a shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn districts. His annual salary will be $160,000.