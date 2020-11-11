From his office below the hangar bay on the USS John C. Stennis, Capt. Doug Langenberg can hear the gnarled whir of grinders and thumps of heavy equipment.
Since taking his post as the executive officer of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in October, he has a front-row seat to the sailors who are readying the 25-year-old vessel for an overhaul that is expected to last four years.
“It’s sort of a ballet to make all of these things work together,” Langenberg said. “We’re almost at the point where we can call it an industrial environment, with the noise and hardhats.”
Raised in Lone Tree, Iowa, Langenberg, 50, is the son of Dubuque residents Diane and Donald Langenberg. His brother Mat also lives in the city.
On the Stennis, Doug will oversee maintenance operations aboard the 1,092-foot ship and its crew of about 2,600 sailors. He serves under the vessel’s commanding officer, Capt. Randy Peck.
When forward deployed, the warship conducts air operations, but it currently is ported in Newport News, Va., before it heads to the shipyards.
“My job is to effectively support that mission for allowing folks to get that work done,” Langenberg said.
LONG CAREER
Langenberg enlisted in the military in 1988 and attended recruit training and nuclear power school in Florida. He later attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1997 with a degree in civil engineering.
Afterward, Langenberg attended flight training and earned his Naval Flight Officer wings in 1999.
He subsequently earned a master’s degree and deployed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, from which he flew missions over Afghanistan with his fighter squadron and, later, on the USS George H.W. Bush over Iraq and Syria.
Now on the Stennis, Langenberg will oversee ship department heads as sailors assist contractors while the nuclear-powered vessel is gutted, refueled and refitted.
His work is primarily administrative, completing the reams of paperwork that come with ship maintenance and personnel readiness.
SACRIFICES
As America observes Veterans Day, Langenberg said the occasion kindles for him thoughts of service and sacrifice.
The annual holiday, originally known as Armistice Day, marked the signing of the armistice with Germany on Nov. 11, 1918, near the conclusion of World War I. Initially, the day was dedicated to world peace, but its meaning shifted in 1954 to recognize veterans who served in subsequent conflicts.
“Our freedoms have been tested over time (and) withstood those challenges through the sacrifices of our veterans in large part,” Langenberg said. “You think of people that carry some scars, whether physically and mentally … everything that they miss, which includes a whole host of things, whether it’s birthdays or holidays or anniversaries or graduations.”
Diane, Doug’s mother, said his absence at family events has been “hard” at times.
“However, we are so proud that he has his dream job and he is serving and protecting our country,” she said.
Other veterans in the tri-state region also are taking time to reflect on Veterans Day.
Jake Krapfl, of New Vienna, Iowa, served as a paratrooper in the U. S. Army from 2002 to 2006 during the Iraq War. He was twice deployed to Baghdad.
“It’s a special day for me,” he said. “I go to work, and I treat it like a normal day, but inside, it’s in my mind all day long — the guys I was with and what we did and how close we were.”
Rodger Irish, of Lancaster, Wis., was deployed to Vietnam as a grenadier while he served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969.
“Eight of my friends are on the wall in D.C.,” he said, referring to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
Irish said the holiday is inseparable from Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honoring those who have died while serving in the military. By contrast, Veterans Day honors all who have served.
“You can’t really separate the two — Memorial Day and Veterans Day — because the same thoughts are of the men and women that never came back,” he said. “They are supposed to be separated, but they aren’t in my head.”