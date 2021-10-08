Loras College engineering professor Dan Neebel, (center) along with engineering students Maya Van Erp and Luke Golla, teach rocketry to St. Columbkille Elementary School third-graders at the school playground in Dubuque on Thursday.
Loras College engineering professor Dan Neebel, (center) along with engineering students Maya Van Erp and Luke Golla, teach rocketry to St. Columbkille Elementary School third-graders at the school playground in Dubuque on Thursday.
The third-graders at St. Columbkille Elementary School exploded into cheers, jumping up and down in the rain, heads tilted skyward as a speck in the sky grew smaller and pieces fell back to earth.
Their eyes were glued to model rockets launched from the elementary school playground, courtesy of a visit from Loras College engineering professor Dan Neebel and students Luke Golla and Maya Van Erp.
“It was very cool,” St. Columbkille student Riley Murray said.
“It was awesome,” St. Columbkille student Lucy Burke said.
The Loras engineering students made the rockets over a year ago after an educational trip to Space Center Houston. They didn’t have a chance to launch them until Thursday at St. Columbkille.
Neebel taught the students a bit about rockets. An added excitement for Lucy was that Neebel is her grandfather.
“Lucy’s mom tells me you’ve been studying about rockets,” Neebel said before the launch.
The rocket launch was the culmination of a science unit that began with lessons on matter and atoms.
“It might be kind of fun if one crashes,” Neebel said.
The children responded with a loud chorus of agreement.
After a brief discussion, the children trekked outside. It was a bit rainy, but that didn’t dim their excitement.
Many watched closely as Golla and Van Erp set up the rockets. And there were several premature countdowns as the most enthusiastic members of the audience attempted to guess when one might be set off.
Not all of the rockets launched immediately.
Some of the third-graders could relate to the trouble-shooting process. They recently made and launched their own rockets made of plastic and clay, and not all of them flew.
“What do scientists do when something doesn’t work?” teacher Rhonda Koppes asked some of the students as they waited for Thursday’s launches.
Scientists, Koppes explained, try to find out why.
Eventually, one of the Loras rockets did fly, going off with a loud whoosh. The audience went wild, running around and yelling with arms raised victoriously. Some time later, another went up as well to just as energetic of a response.
“I think it was cool how they kept trying,” Lucy said.