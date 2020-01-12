If you go

Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.

City staff will lead an interactive work session on a new "Open Performance" platform and gather feedback about how it can be used to aid council members in their decision-making process.

The meeting agenda and supporting documents can be viewed at https://cityofdubuque.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/.