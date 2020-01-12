The new-look Dubuque City Council does not have any immediate plans to review the “workplace culture” in City Hall or consider the employment future of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, council members recently indicated to the Telegraph Herald.
That assessment comes about a half-year after a majority of the council signed a document calling for the longtime manager’s ouster, though three of those four council members no longer serve on the elected body.
The TH spoke last week with the three new council members elected in November — Brad Cavanagh, Laura Roussell and Danny Sprank — as well as incumbents Ric Jones, David Resnick and Brett Shaw to assess whether those discussions were expected to re-emerge. Mayor Roy Buol did not respond to requests for comment for this story, while Van Milligen declined to comment.
Concerns
A majority of council members last summer pushed to fire Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns over his ability to lead “our city and staff in a trustworthy, ethical and fair fashion.”
Luis Del Toro, Kate Larson, Jake Rios and Shaw signed a document with accusations against Van Milligen that included claims of misleading council members and a loss of talented female and racially diverse staff due to “‘serious’ cultural problems” that led to a hostile workplace at City Hall, according to documents obtained by the TH.
However, the minority faction on the council — Buol, Resnick and Jones — convinced the majority not to fire the city manager.
Instead, council members tentatively agreed in closed-meeting discussions to retain an outside law firm to conduct “an investigation into and evaluation of the current workplace culture,” including “assessing the city manager’s performance,” according to a memo City Attorney Crenna Brumwell provided to the TH, interviews with council members and recordings of closed-door council discussions.
But the August resignation of Larson — and the failed effort to put her back in her seat on an interim basis — meant there was no longer a majority willing to move ahead with an investigation.
And that remains the case today, according to interviews with council members.
“I don’t find them credible,” Jones said of the claims leveled against the city manager.
While Buol could not be reached for this story, recordings from closed-door sessions show that he argued that the supporting evidence for many of the claims against Van Milligen came from anonymous evaluations of the city manager from city staff. He indicated he would weigh those accusations differently if they had not been submitted anonymously.
He went on to praise Larson’s resignation because it prevented council members at that time from potentially firing Van Milligen.
Council’s new composition
The composition of the council has changed even further since Larson’s resignation.
Sprank filled her seat shortly after winning in the November election.
Meanwhile, Roussell thwarted Del Toro’s re-election bid, and Cavanagh claimed the seat formerly held by Rios when he chose not to run again.
Cavanagh and Roussell were sworn in to their seats last week.
When interviewed by the TH last week, Sprank said he felt much of the case made against Van Milligen consisted of “hearsay and conjecture.”
“I would need to have justifiable proof and not hearsay, which is a lot of what I’ve seen of what was released by our former council members,” Sprank said.
His comments echo those made both in public and in closed sessions by Jones, Buol and Resnick, who won re-election in November to a fourth term.
Cavanagh and Roussell said last week that they needed more information before making a decision on whether to move forward with an outside review of the city manager.
Roussell said she read the document from last summer calling for the city manager’s firing signed by the four then-council members. But she said “clearly, there’s pieces missing to me that connect the dots of what really happened.”
“I always like to have a good perspective … of in what context was this written? Who said this? What prompted them to say that?” Roussell said, adding, “I’m sure we’re going to have a discussion. It just hasn’t happened yet.”
In an email to the TH, Cavanagh said he is “actively gathering information” on the subject, but “that will take some time.”
He said he already had conversations with Van Milligen, the city attorney and city department heads about city management.
“I have witnessed an organization that is both efficient and effective in its work and, at the same time, actively working to improve where it needs to,” Cavanagh wrote. “City staff and City Manager Van Milligen are currently drafting new policies and procedures intended to lead to even better processes across the city. I understand that some of these are directly related to concerns shared publicly about city leadership this past year. I am anticipating these will be ready for public viewing within the next couple of months.”
Shaw is the lone remaining council member who pushed for Van Milligen’s termination, and later an investigation into and evaluation of the workplace culture at City Hall. He said via email that it would be “foolish” to expect the new council to make such a move.
“They have a steep learning curve to overcome and agendas of their own to pursue,” Shaw told the TH. “I don’t make a practice out of banging my head against the wall, and this will not become the exception to that.”
Proposed evaluation
Resnick said via email that he approves of existing city procedures for addressing allegations of misconduct, illegal activity or dereliction of duty and complaints of working conditions, “which should greatly aid our efforts to improve management/staff interactions.”
Those procedures call for complaints to be reported to the city’s human resources director and referred to the city attorney for investigation if they involve the city manager.
However, recordings reveal he suggested an outside review of Van Milligen, only to back away from that in the wake of Larson’s resignation.
He floated the idea as a compromise to prevent Van Milligen’s firing, but he said he preferred Van Milligen be allowed at least one year to show that changes were being made.
Van Milligen proposed in a memo to the council dated Aug. 23 that the city hire a consultant “to assist with the process to continually improve the organizational culture.”
“I suggest we take the time to write a request for proposals and then through next year’s budget process I will recommend multi-year funding to bring in the organizational development consultant to assist with this continuous improvement,” Van Milligen wrote.
He also recommended budgeting funds for a “360-degree evaluation for the city manager and all (city) department managers.” Such evaluations typically include feedback from subordinates, colleagues and community partners.
Buol, Jones and Sprank noted that this would be paired with an overhaul of city personnel policies and procedures being undertaken by newly-appointed Human Resources Director Shelley Stickfort.
Jones said he supported the idea of an outside investigation and evaluation chiefly to prevent Van Milligen’s firing and to buy time until the November election, when he hoped “reasonable minds prevail.”
But he withdrew that support when Larson left the council.
“When (Kate) Larson resigned, there was no longer a majority willing to jump off the bridge,” Jones said. “That was the end of it, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s still the end of it.”