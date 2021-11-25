A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to six years in prison for starting a fire and two unrelated domestic abuse incidents, including one during which he displayed a knife.
Paul E. Newman, 36, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of reckless use of fire, domestic assault while displaying a weapon and third or subsequent domestic assault.
Newman must serve a mandatory one-year minimum of his prison sentence, though he also will receive credit for time already served.
Court documents state that police responded to Newman’s residence at about 8:10 a.m. Aug. 27. His mother, Kim D. Newman, 62, said her son had been “terrorizing her” since about 4 a.m. at their residence. She said he came home “highly intoxicated” and they started arguing about bills. Paul Newman began throwing food out of the refrigerator at his mother.
Kim Newman went to her bedroom, but her son came into the room with a knife and began screaming, documents state. He stabbed the wall four times.
Paul Newman then lit tissues on fire in a trash can and set it outside of his mother’s room, documents state.
The third or subsequent domestic assault charge stems from an incident reported on Sept. 15, 2020. Christina A. Roberts, 35, of Dubuque, reported that she was assaulted by Newman, who was her live-in boyfriend at the time.