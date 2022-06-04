Next week’s Dubuque City Council meeting will feature discussion on school safety, a controversial subdivision proposal and a Five Flags Center referendum.
The city’s first female fire chief also will be sworn in.
Council members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, in the council chamber of the Historic Federal Building. The loaded meeting agenda includes:
School safety
During Monday’s meeting, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen will report on preparations that emergency responders have made for a “critical incident response” to schools in the city. Cal Motsch, who has been serving as interim fire chief, and Emergency Communications Manager Mark Murphy also will be on hand to answer questions.
On May 27, Jensen and Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans sent a joint message to district families and staff outlining some of the steps both entities take to prepare for an emergency situation.
The letter states that the district, law enforcement and emergency management partners have a strong partnership and prepare jointly “to ensure the fastest, most effective response should an emergency occur.”
“The district, in consultation with these partners, incorporates a multi-layered approach to safety, which includes preventative physical safety measures that accompany response protocols,” the letter states.
Rheingans and Jensen wrote that the Police Department regularly holds rapid deployment training at schools after hours, which helps improve police response and ensures law enforcement is familiar with schools in the district.
“Jointly, we will continue to review and enhance our safety protocols based on best-practice approaches and the lessons learned following any tragic event like this,” the letter states.
The letter came days after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed and 17 students were wounded.
Northwest Arterial subdivision
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request for 80 acres along the Northwest Arterial, near West 32nd Street and Tiffany Court, as part of a developer’s plan to construct 105 single-family dwellings.
Switch Homes, the developer for the project, requested the zoning change from agricultural to single-family residential and multi-family residential.
The homes planned will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices ranging within $200,000 to the mid-$300,000s. The developer intends to construct the homes with sustainability in mind, so the households will come pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and preengineered for solar panel installations if desired.
About 50 acres of the property will be used for homes, while the remainder will be used as green space, parks and ponds. The developer anticipates the project will require a $25 million to $30 million investment.
Last month, Zoning Advisory Commission members voted, 6-0, to recommend the rezoning, over the objections of neighbors, but council members will make the final decision on the request.
The project has prompted pushback from residents of Tiffany Court and nearby Blasen Drive and Brueck Road, whose concerns include that the development could increase traffic.
The current schematic for the development provides an entry point from 32nd Street that also would be connected to Tiffany Court, along with a right-turn-only entry from the Northwest Arterial.
Five Flags Center
Also on Monday, council members will consider voting on a resolution to set a public vote on the proposed Five Flags expansion.
The resolution calls for the referendum to be held on March 7. Voters would be asked to approve the city borrowing up to $92.4 million for the project, which would include the demolition of the existing center and the construction of a larger facility that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, along with making various improvements to Five Flags Theater.
In 2019, the project was estimated to cost about $74.3 million, and a referendum was scheduled to occur in September 2020. However, council members chose to postpone the vote amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, an updated cost assessment increased the projected cost of the project by 21%. Council members voted, 5-2, last month to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7, but they will need to vote in favor again to officially set the referendum.
Dubuque’s new fire chief
Mayor Brad Cavanagh is scheduled to swear in the city’s new fire chief on Monday.
Council members voted to approve hiring Amy Scheller for the position in early May, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Rick Steines at the end of March. Scheller previously served as the deputy fire chief for the City of Naperville, Ill., and has more than 30 years of firefighting experience. She will be the first woman to hold the position in the city’s history.
Cavanagh also will officially swear in Jensen, though the police chief has been serving in the role for three months. Council members approved him for the position in March, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Mark Dalsing last year.
