STOCKTON, Ill. – The Village of Stockton will permit residents to burn landscape waste this spring.
The village announced that a spring open burn will be allowed from April 16 to 25.
Open burning only will be allowed during daylight hours and must be supervised at all times. Burns must occur on private property and not create a visibility hazard on village streets. All fires should be located a safe distance from buildings, vehicles and portions of property that could allow the fire to spread.
Additional information on the village’s open burn ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/a4emcdan.