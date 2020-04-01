PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people have registered as write-in candidates for an open seat on the Platteville Common Council.
Voters in the spring election, which occurs Tuesday, April 7, can throw their support behind Frank King or Kathy Kopp, who seek an at-large seat. Incumbent Barbara Stockhausen is not seeking re-election.
Earlier this year, Platteville resident Staci Strobl submitted paperwork to appear on the ballot but did not collect enough signatures from qualified city electors. Others interested in running may register as write-in candidates until noon Friday, April 3.
Also on the ballot for residents of District 1 is Eileen Nickels, who is running for re-election unopposed.
Additionally, state races for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4 are occurring, in addition to multiple county and school district offices and the presidential preference primary.
Frank King
Age: 46
Profession: University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor of ethnic studies
Relevant experience: Multiple committee assignments at UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville faculty senate member, volunteer speaker at local schools and public events
About: King said he seeks a seat on the council to serve the community.
“I think being politically active and politically engaged is very important,” he said. “I want to do what is right for the community of Platteville.”
King said he hopes to build upon the strengths of the city’s police and fire departments and deepen ties between the city and UW-Platteville.
He said his background in diversity education and ability to listen to community concerns are assets that would assist the council.
“I like to listen to people’s opinions,” King said. “I think I’m well-researched in my area. I have a strong willingness to help people out.”
Kathy Kopp
Age: 69
Profession: Retired Platteville Regional Chamber executive director
Relevant experience: Building Platteville Inc. president, Governor’s Council on Tourism member, Grant County Tourism Council member, Veterans Honor Roll Association secretary
About: Kopp said she has long hoped to serve on the Platteville Common Council and the opportunity to run coincided with her recent retirement.
“It’s important to be openly part of the community and to bring your time and talent to help whatever you think needs to be done,” she said.
Kopp said she desires to investigate methods to improve broadband internet access in the city and fund a new fire station.
She said her expertise in business development and collaboration will assist the council in advancing community projects.
“I have helped initiate new groups to get started,” Kopp said. “I like to see things get done.”