GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County businesses are being invited to present potential business ideas for the chance to secure funding.
At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, NW Illinois Economic Development will host its fourth annual seed money competition, where businesses can present new product or service proposals to a panel of judges.
Each business will be given five minutes to present its concept and execution plan. The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 in seed money.
This year, the competition will take place via Zoom.
To enter the competition, email NW Illinois Economic Development at info@nwiled.org.