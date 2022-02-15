Dubuque Community Schools leaders will pursue opening a permanent online school for secondary students in the district.
At a meeting Monday evening, the Dubuque Community School Board approved the submission of an application for the district to receive state accreditation to offer online education for grades 6 through 12.
“Historically, there have been a very small number of districts in the state that are certified by the Iowa Department of Education to serve as certified schools for online instruction,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley. “It used to be three. It’s now over 20, and those … school districts are likely now about to include the Dubuque Community School District.”
The Dubuque district began offering a fully virtual learning program in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so this year.
However, at the conclusion of this school year, Iowa school districts will no longer be permitted to temporarily offer online schooling. Any school that wishes to offer an online education program must complete the state certification process to do so.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said district officials wanted to continue to meet the needs of families whose secondary students have found success with the online learning program.
“Some of them have chosen this because of COVID initially, but not all have stayed in this environment because of COVID,” Burns said. “It’s worked out well for the family or the student, and so they’ve stayed in this model. We just felt it was important to be able to meet our students where they’re at.”
The permanent online school would not include elementary grades, largely based on the small number of elementary students currently participating in the district’s online program, said Julie Lange, director of digital literacy. About 55 students currently participate in the program at the elementary level, as compared to about 230 at the secondary level.
“We are seeing a downward trend in (virtual) enrollment in the elementary level,” Lange said. “It’s just simply not a financially sustainable model right now.”
If the district’s application for a permanent online school for sixth through 12th grades is approved, secondary students enrolled in the program would continue utilizing the Edgenuity online platform the district has used since the 2020-2021 school year.
Burns said students would also use online tools to work directly with a district teacher for certain electives, including Spanish and computer science. And they would need to attend certain courses in person, such as career and technical education classes and band, orchestra or choir rehearsals.
“For those types of classes, you have to be in a face-to-face environment,” Burns said.
The permanent online school would require about six full-time staff and eight part-time staff, positions Burns said the district hopes to fill internally.
He said district officials hope to receive the state’s decision on their application within two to three weeks. If approved, they will begin hiring staff and look to offer the online school beginning this fall.
Board President Kate Parks said following the meeting that she felt submitting the application was a logical step for the district, based on the success of its current online educational offerings.
“Given the current reality we’re in, it makes sense for us to pursue this,” she said. “It’s giving our students another opportunity for learning where it makes sense for them to do it.”
Also on Monday, the board provided an update on the district’s search for a new superintendent.
School board members recently conducted interviews with seven semifinalists seeking to succeed Superintendent Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district June 30 and become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Bradley said the board has narrowed the field to three finalists, who will be announced Friday, Feb. 18. Next week, the three finalists will visit the district and interview with board members, as well as other stakeholders including staff, parents, community members and local higher education partners.
Final selection of the district’s next superintendent will take place during the week of Feb. 28.