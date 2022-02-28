A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of murder.
Mark T. Fishler, 60, of Dubuque, is charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Fishler’s new trial date has been set for Aug. 9 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. His trial was previously set to begin on March 8.
Fishler also has a hearing scheduled on July 22 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that on July 15, Kathleen M. McCarthy, Williamson’s niece and Fishler’s girlfriend, asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day.
The neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” documents state.
An autopsy found Williamson’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head” and that the manner of death was homicide.
Fishler told officers that he visited Williamson’s residence July 14 to fix a leaky faucet, documents state. Surveillance footage showed no other activity at the residence after Fishler left.
Police also reported that the shoes Fishler was wearing July 14 were later located at Key City Recycling, where an employee reported seeing Fishler put them in a box. The shoes “contained multiple small dried red droplets, consistent with blood,” documents state.