DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The group behind a popular baseball museum in Dyersville is asking for city assistance in the wake of its relocation.
The If You Build It Exhibit, dedicated to the “Field of Dreams” movie and film location, has been open for two years, though the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted attendance during the first year.
The museum’s original location on First Avenue West always was viewed as temporary, and when the building’s owner decided to expand her business into the exhibit space, the search for a new home began.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said when officials started the search for a new location, there were several key criteria, but the two most important were staying downtown and finding something with more space.
With limited storefront options available, Rahe said, the old Tegeler Dairy building fit the bill as it would allow the museum to double in size and add a much more extensive gift shop.
But the building, which has basically sat empty since the 1990s, has required a lot of capital investment, the bulk of which has been covered by Dyersville industries up to this point.
“We probably have about $150,000 of renovations to do at that location,” Rahe said.
Rahe said the amount of money being put toward building improvements is factored into the eight-year lease — for the first three years, the rent is zero, then it moves to $7,650 per year.
Dyersville Events, which oversees the museum’s operation, is asking the city for $100,000 to help offset the costs.
City Administrator Mick Michel, who also serves as president of Dyersville Events, said the exhibit has attracted more than 6,000 visitors and turned an almost $20,000 profit so far.
“This was a great showpiece for us last year. Now with there being more enhanced features, we believe even more people will want to come,” Michel said. “If we didn’t have to make the move from one facility to another, the $20,000 would have been sustainable and able to offset costs for the next year, but we have to retool (exhibit pieces) and reinvest in another location.”
While the City Council was in favor of providing some type of assistance, it was fairly adamant that any funds given only be used on museum exhibits, not building improvements.
Michel explained the $100,000 would go toward retooling exhibit pieces the museum already owns and would come via the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money. He said it would be a good use of money the council tentatively set aside for tourism out of that fund.
“If you look at downtown economic development, it’s basically based on foot traffic — the more foot traffic you have, the more opportunities that (visitors) will go to restaurants, go to bars and other establishments,” Michel said. “We saw that last year just with the little bit of expense that we made with the If You Build It Exhibit.”
Council Member Tom Westhoff said he would like to know more about other potential outside funding sources.
“I think it’s a worthwhile venture,” he said. “I just don’t know if the price tag is right.”
Added Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva, “I’m kind of with Tom — I’m in support of it, but I don’t know what the right amount is.”
Council Member Jim Gibbs also stated he was in favor of providing assistance but wanted to ensure city money wouldn’t be spent on building improvements.
Council Member Mike English added, “Like Jim mentioned, I don’t want to see the money used for structure. I want to see it used to enhance the exhibit.”
Council members ultimately tabled the consideration, and Michel and Rahe said they would provide a more detailed, line-by-line proposal to consider at the council’s next meeting.