Dubuque Community School District teachers made less money on average than their peers in other large districts in Iowa during the most recent school year, according to recent state data.

Dubuque’s teachers and teacher leaders had the lowest average total salary out of the 24 districts in Iowa’s Urban Education Network, a consortium of the state’s largest school districts, during the 2022-2023 school year. Total salary encompasses teachers’ regular salary plus extra payments for extracurricular activities and additional duties.

Recommended for you