Dubuque Community School District teachers made less money on average than their peers in other large districts in Iowa during the most recent school year, according to recent state data.
Dubuque’s teachers and teacher leaders had the lowest average total salary out of the 24 districts in Iowa’s Urban Education Network, a consortium of the state’s largest school districts, during the 2022-2023 school year. Total salary encompasses teachers’ regular salary plus extra payments for extracurricular activities and additional duties.
District leaders and the local teachers union emphasized, however, that salary levels only tell one part of the story when it comes to teacher compensation, which is set based on factors such as state aid and health insurance benefits.
“The district, obviously, has to stay competitive and has to try to please us, and they do the best they can,” said Joel Miller, vice president and chief negotiator for Dubuque Education Association. He later added: “Compensation pay can be very glaring, but the whole package, with working conditions and benefits, is very important, too.”
Dubuque’s full-time teachers and teacher leaders — staff on a teacher contract who hold other leadership positions such as instructional coaches or content leaders — had an average total salary of $59,143, according to Iowa Department of Education data. The UEN district with the highest total salary was Linn-Mar Community School District, at $76,936. Statewide, the average total salary was $63,020.
Brian Kuhle, the district’s chief human resources officer, said the district balances its salary levels with a strong insurance package for teachers.
“We have very good insurance. We work to keep our premiums, deductibles and copays low, and that comes at the cost of salary,” he said. “When you look at other districts across the UEN, some may have a higher salary, but it doesn’t take into consideration what they’re paying out of pocket for insurance.”
Miller agreed. He said a state law change in 2017 means the teachers union no longer officially can negotiate about certain benefits, including health insurance.
“Prior to that point, in Dubuque, the teachers’ association had stressed via feedback from their members that they really care about the health insurance that we have, so that put us historically behind everyone else (in terms of salary),” he said. “If you were to look at the salary plus the monetary cost of benefits, it’s similar to the other UENs ... We’re getting more of our compensation in insurance.”
Miller noted that low supplemental state aid increases to public schools also impacts what districts can offer to staff. This year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a 3% increase in supplemental state aid, higher than the past several years, but school district officials across the state — including in Dubuque — have said it is still insufficient to keep up with inflation.
“It has to be said that (supplemental state aid) has been historically low for a number of years,” Miller said. “There’s finite dollars there, and so that drives the settlements (districts and unions reach) across the state every year.”
Despite ranking last among fellow UEN districts in terms of salary, Dubuque’s full-time teachers and teacher leaders ranked sixth in terms of average years of total experience, at 14.2 years. Linn-Mar again took the top spot, with an average of 15.9 years of total experience, while the statewide average was 13.5 years.
“I think that shows that as a district, we have a lot to offer our teachers, and teachers give us a chance to come here, even if the base pay might be lower than what they’re seeing in the Des Moines area, for example,” Kuhle said. “Once they’re into our system, they realize this is a great place to teach.”
Miller said retaining staff is top of mind for both his organization and district officials.
“A few years ago, it was coined mutually that even with these changes in bargaining, both sides wanted Dubuque to remain a destination district,” he said. “Both sides have worked together to keep people here.”
He also noted that some of the reason behind the district’s experience level might stem from the natural hiring cycle.
“Ten to 15 years ago, we were hiring lots and lots of people … so we have a very experienced staff, which is really good for education and continuity, but it’s not going to help the district with savings from early retirement, because the big bubble of us is not close enough to retire,” he said. “On the other hand, we’re lucky because we don’t have a lot (of retirements), because other districts that do really have a hard time filling those spots and have tough choices to make.”