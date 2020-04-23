GALENA, Ill. — Galena Public Library’s board of trustees recently was cited for violating open meetings laws after a custodian was fired in closed session.
The ruling, issued by the Illinois Office of the Attorney General, states that the trustees agreed to fire the employee during a closed session in September, but did not ratify the decision in open session.
The letter, signed by Edie Steinberg, the office’s senior assistant attorney general, states that this violation must be remedied by trustees “reconsidering and taking final action concerning the employment of the custodian during an open meeting in which it fully complies with the requirements of (Open Meetings Act).”
Former trustee Peggy Stortz, who resigned her seat in May 2019, reported the violation to state officials.
On Aug. 26, trustees reportedly reached a consensus to fire the custodian. On Sept. 4, while also in closed session, board President Earl Thompson terminated the custodian’s employment. No reason was given for the termination.
Stortz told the TH she had heard that the custodian had been improperly fired and took it upon herself to report the suspected OMA violation.
“I was really frustrated by it,” Stortz said. “What they did was unfair.”
The letter from the attorney general’s office states that trustees initially argued they had the authority to fire the custodian without a vote in open session because the library was without a director at the time. In the director’s absence, the board president was given the authority to terminate the custodian’s employment, trustees claimed.
In an emailed response to the TH, Thompson said trustees do not agree with the decision from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, but they plan to remedy the issue at the board’s next meeting.
“While it is my belief that the board of trustees will not fully agree with the attorney general’s finding, we do not have the option of filing an appeal as the attorney general did not issue a binding opinion and has closed the file with their only request being that we correct our misstep in the next open board meeting, which we intend to do,” Thompson wrote.
The citation does not list any fines or punitive actions.