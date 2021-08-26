Sorry, an error occurred.
EARLVILLE, Iowa — City of Earlville officials are opening a location for residents to dispose of tree debris from Tuesday’s storm.
The former city dump site at the southern end of Fairview Drive will be open for disposal of trees, tree limbs and tree debris from sunrise to sunset through Sept. 25.
The service is open to residents of Earlville. City officials ask that debris be kept to less than 6 feet in length and placed on the pile designated by the city, according to an online announcement.
The city will not provide tree removal service due to the amount of debris.
Those with questions can call the city office at 563-923-3365.