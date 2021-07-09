DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Darlington man with "a history of victimizing children dating back decades' was sentenced this week to eight years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.
Alan J. Liphart, 36, must serve 25 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. There is no parole in the federal system.
Liphart was convicted in 2002 of fourth-degree sexual assault and exposing genitals to a child in Green County and in 2005 of child enticement in Lafayette County.
In May 2020, Liphart was arrested for violating his probation and his cellphone was seized, according to a press release. It states that officers found text messages between him and a child younger than 15 from about five years earlier in which Liphart convinced the child to send a picture of their genitals. Liphart then traveled to meet the child and "paid the minor to engage in sexual conduct."
The release states, "Judge (William) Conley noted that Liphart’s criminal history began when he was 15 years old and that he had a history of victimizing children dating back decades. Judge Conley was also concerned that Liphart did not take his sex offender treatment seriously and that, until he did, he remained a danger to the community."