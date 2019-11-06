MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Maquoketa City Council has added a new member to its ranks.
Council members voted Monday night to appoint Nathan Woodward to fill the 4th Ward seat. Jacob Baker resigned from the position in September.
Woodward is the owner of Squiers Manor Bed and Breakfast in Maquoketa and moved to the city in 2017. He will serve the remaining two years of Baker’s term.
Mayor Don Schwenker said Woodward is active in assisting the community and the city.
“He’s been engaged with the community,” Schwenker said. “He wants to see it grow.”
Woodward said he believes the city is a growing attraction for tourists and that he wants to work to bring Maquoketa to its full potential.
“Maquoketa is in a good spot for growth,” he said. “I want this town to succeed.”