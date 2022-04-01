HOLY CROSS, Iowa — The City of Holy Cross recently completed its new community center in the basement of City Hall.
Mayor Brian Maiers said the city previously held community events in the basement of Dubuque Bank and Trust, but officials decided to create a backup when City Hall was constructed 10 years ago.
Previously, City Hall and the library occupied a smaller building on Church Street that now houses Barkin Bubbles Dog Grooming. The need for a larger fire station resulted in a plan to create a building that would house the library, fire station and City Hall, with officials breaking ground in 2010.
During the planning for the building’s layout, Maiers decided it would be wise to look ahead and include a community center in the basement if Dubuque Bank and Trust left town. This thinking proved to be fruitful, as the bank left Holy Cross seven years later, donating the building to the city. The building is now the site of a new business, TLC Brew Works.
“The fire chief was responsible for the fire side of the building,” explained Maiers. “He and I sat down many times to work on the layout. We had this one area and I told him, ‘I’m not sure about this, but if we lose the bank, we could use this as a community center.’ We lost the bank two or three years ago, and we were thinking about it even back then, which is why we added this space.”
While the space had been allotted for a community center, it wasn’t yet suited for public events. Not being in a hurry since the bank was still open at the time, the city decided to save money on the room’s construction by slowly accumulating the funds from the budget over the years rather than taking out a loan.
“We didn’t complete it right away because we didn’t have the funds and we didn’t want to borrow money, so we budgeted $10,000 every year for the last 12 years and finally got it finished,” Maiers said. “We had put the basement here with the purpose of it being a community center for rent and for local nonprofits to use for meetings.”
Maiers said the key features officials wanted were a wheelchair lift to make the room handicapped-accessible, stamped flooring to keep it preserved in the event of flooding and multiple electrical outlets on different circuits to allow for large roasters and Crock-Pots without blowing circuit breakers.
The room can hold up to 90 people and can be set up however people need for a rental fee of $100. In addition to rented events, the center’s basement location means it can be used for a safe room during tornadoes, and it also will be used for library programs.
Anyone interested in renting the Community Center, including people from outside Holy Cross, can contact City Clerk Amy Vonderhaar at holycross@yousq.net.