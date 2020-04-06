Steve Bahl delivers his precious cargo in any weather condition and at any time of asking. The volunteer’s approach impresses his admirers.
“He has been with us for many, many years, and he has been a reliable and dedicated driver,” said Barbara Digmann, manager of donor services for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “He has driven in more weather than a mailman delivers in.”
Bahl, 74, of Dubuque, has been a volunteer driver for the blood center since October 2006. He picks up donated blood from blood drive sites and the center’s Dubuque facility at 4867 Asbury Road and delivers the blood to a facility in Davenport for processing.
“He has selflessly given 5,033 hours of his valuable time,” said Kay Parch, the blood center’s manager of volunteer relations. “When we’ve been in a pinch for a Dubuque driver, Steve has done a pickup and then goes back and does another on the same day. And he seems fearless of snowy roads.”
Bahl said he always has enjoyed driving.
“I like to look the countryside over,” Bahl said. “People have asked me, ‘How can you take the same trail every time and see something different?’ Well, there’s always different animals and different things going on. Bald eagles are flying around, and you see deer.”
Bahl is a Dubuque native who graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School. After a stint in Germany with the U.S. Army, he spent 20 years as a sheet metal worker and another 20 years in a chemical plant. He began driving for the blood center because he knew a guy who was doing it.
“I was retired, and you can only party around so much,” he said. “I wanted to get involved in something.”
Since 2006, Bahl has logged 200,000 miles for the blood center — the equivalent of eight trips around the world.
“I pick up blood from the center and on certain days I pick up from blood drives in the county or in Wisconsin or Illinois,” Bahl said. “Sometimes, they will have a specimen at one of the hospitals, and they’ll need it delivered down to Davenport.”
Bahl said his delivery of blood donations “does a lot of good for cancer patients and everybody.”
“The organization is constantly showing their appreciation. I’ve never made a trip once that I wasn’t thanked for doing it,” he said. “I feel honored to be a part of the organization.”
Bahl said he appreciates people who have donated blood throughout the years.
“They are the unsung heroes,” he said. “Donating blood is something that is really needed and saves lives. If you can donate blood, do it.”
Bahl isn’t intending to quit his deliveries any time soon.
“I’ve got a goal of getting 250,000 miles in,” he said.