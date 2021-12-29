GUTTENBERG, Iowa — She ran her kitchen under the motto of keeping things simple.
Everything was handwritten. She resisted the digital age, never purchased a computer and managed to avoid smartphones until the final years of her life.
Sherri Westemeier was an old soul who loved her customers and retail. She died on Dec. 2 of esophageal and stomach cancer at the age of 53.
Upon the sale of her longtime food establishment Greaser’s Drive-In, she told a reporter that she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of opening another.
“I’ll never say never to food,” Sherri said.
She was born on March 20, 1968, to Elaine and Daniel Westemeier.
Daniel was a lineman at John Deere, while Elaine worked for Ertl Co. as an executive assistant before later becoming a small-business owner. They had two children, Tammy and Sherri, who grew up in Guttenberg.
Their ranch home was located on a cul-de-sac near Miner’s Creek, where the girls splashed in the water and listened to the whippoorwills call at dusk.
They played on the neighborhood’s unofficial softball team and enjoyed games of hide-and-seek at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In the wintertime, they ice-skated, went sleigh-riding and buzzed on snowmobiles across the mounds by the Mississippi River.
Sherri “was just a tough little girl,” Elaine said. “She was stocky. She was not afraid to tackle anything.”
Tammy and Sherri continued to live with their mother after Elaine and Daniel divorced when the girls were 7 and 6, respectively. The children grew up quickly, taking on chores such as mowing the lawn.
Their father affectionately called Sherri and Tammy “the boys.”
They accompanied their father to the barbershop, on ice fishing expeditions and to stock car races in Dubuque and Farley. They visited a local quarry to hunt for agates, climbing up mounds of rocks. At Thanksgiving, they celebrated with a feast of bluegills, crappies and frog legs.
After Elaine remarried, Sherri and Tammy’s stepfather and stepbrother, Kurt and Jason Biermann, moved in.
The girls had babysitting jobs throughout their teen years, but it proved dissatisfying. Elaine suggested they purchase a local hamburger stand.
In 1983, at ages 15 and 16, Sherri and Tammy became the owners of what was described as a 10-foot-by-10-foot, red chicken coop, out of which they operated what became an icon of Guttenberg — The Pup Hut.
The stand was wedged on a lot between Casey’s General Store and the Eagles Club. It had a pop machine and a few picnic tables stretched underneath an awning. They operated it from May 1 through the second week of October.
“We became ‘The Pup Hut girls,’” Tammy said. “People knew us. Every year, we got bigger and bigger.”
The building lacked air conditioning and could reach a sweltering 120 degrees by the grill.
Tammy oversaw the books, banking and inventory. Sherri cleaned and changed the grease in the fryer. Both cooked.
“We were very generous with our ice cream,” Tammy said. “I think being young girls, we didn’t know what profit margins were. That’s what got us popular.”
They also dished up “healthy portions” of cheeseburgers and their famous chicken fillets. By the end of their shifts, they left smelling like french fries.
Sherri’s and Tammy’s wages came from pop machine change. Otherwise, proceeds were reinvested into The Pup Hut, and a fund aimed at purchasing the land on which it sat.
Sherri graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1986 and later moved to Minnesota with Robyn Moser, whom she married in 1995.
They returned to Guttenberg in 1987 and bought Tammy’s share of the business. They constructed a new building and renamed the stand Greaser’s Drive-In.
Sherri would install a gazebo and hang baskets bursting with flowers from the Greaser’s awning. Across the lot, she planted gardens filled with petunias, hydrangeas and coneflowers. Inside one, she even parked an antique truck and added old whiskey barrels and a gas pump.
Greaser’s was a place where customers did not have to wear shoes or a shirt to get service. Boaters came off the river, many phoning in their orders ahead. Sherri knew her regulars.
She had a love for 1950s and 1960s Americana, which extended to fashion and automobiles. Sherri drove a 1950 Chevrolet she called “The Bomb.” She “rattle-canned” the vehicle using black spray paint.
When car cruises came to town, Sherri had her Greaser’s employees dress as old roller skaters. They ran the stand as a 1950s carhop, in which a waiter delivers food directly to the diner’s car.
Sherri easily worked 70 to 80 hours per week, never closing the stand to take a vacation.
Never having children of her own, Sherri treated the hundreds of high school girls who worked for her across the years like daughters.
Molly Moser worked at Greaser’s Drive-In for six years.
“I was very shy, and Sherri strongly encouraged everyone to take their turn working at the window, when I would strongly prefer being in the back doing dishes,” Molly said. “It definitely changed the trajectory of my life.”
Like a mother, Sherri could be firm and affectionate. She chastised Molly for showing up to work a few minutes late.
“I definitely showed up to work 15 minutes early after that,” Molly said.
Sherri and Robyn sold the restaurant in 2017.
Sherri spent her newfound free time refurbishing old tombstones at Bethel Church, near Osterdock. She also started restoring and reselling houses.
Two years later, Sherri was diagnosed with cancer. Sherri never was able to pursue some of her dreams, like owning a greenhouse or antique vintage store, in which she would sell clothing, furniture and shoes. She never got to travel.
But Sherri did leave behind a legacy.
“It is a legacy that people talk about,” Elaine said. “And they can dream about the taste of the burgers and the ice cream and the Q-dogs and the chicken fillets.”