Richard P. Heiderscheit
A Dubuque man is accused of sex crimes with a minor.
Richard P. Heiderscheit, 52, of 1198 Savanna Drive, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. today at his residence on a warrant charging lascivious acts with a minor and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state that he repeatedly inappropriately touched a girl he knew. The conduct was reported to authorities in October.
An arrest warrant for Heiderscheit was issued on Thursday.
