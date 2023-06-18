PMD
Tracy Allen along with her certified therapy dog Finley volunteer at Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis.

 Dave Kettering

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Tracy Allen and her therapy dog Finley walk into Southwest Health in Platteville, patients and hospital staff can’t help but smile.

The two have built up quite the fan club in their time volunteering at the hospital, stopping in patient rooms or by nurses’ stations to say hello.