PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Tracy Allen and her therapy dog Finley walk into Southwest Health in Platteville, patients and hospital staff can’t help but smile.
The two have built up quite the fan club in their time volunteering at the hospital, stopping in patient rooms or by nurses’ stations to say hello.
While Allen does all the talking, goldendoodle Finley is content to lay his head in people’s laps and receive loving pets.
“He’s definitely the star volunteer,” Allen said after a recent visit, patting Finley’s head affectionately. “I’m just his wing-woman.”
Allen and Finley have visited the hospital several times per month since last fall. Now that the Platteville School District is out for the summer, school counselor Allen hopes to bump that up to a couple times per week.
The pair typically stops in the emergency room and the medical- and surgical-floor to visit patients, hospital staff or any other hospital visitors.
During a recent trip, the pair were greeted in the emergency room by a familiar face — one of Allen’s students. The boy instantly recognized Finley from the dog’s daily visits to the district and immediately lit up, despite the circumstances of needing emergency care.
“He was so excited to show (Finley) to his family,” Allen said. “It’s the first student we’ve run into this summer, and I don’t think he was expecting to see us here.”
Studies have shown that animal-assisted therapy can lower anxiety and reduce loneliness in patients, as well as sometimes lower patients’ blood pressure and improve their cardiovascular health.
But hospital leaders say Allen and Finley’s visits also have been a boon for hospital staff, giving them an outlet when things get stressful and an opportunity to take a break and recenter.
“It’s absolutely had an indirect impact, as the majority of the ER staff love pets,” said emergency room director Terri Fugate-Slapak. “(Finley) gives us a brief interaction that lights up our shift, which in turn helps center us for our patients.”
To prepare for the job, Finley attended obedience school in Cascade, Iowa, and Allen worked with him frequently on various commands. She also worked to desensitize him to certain actions by petting his paws or ears frequently so he’d be used to it when patients tried to do so.
Allen also took him on walk-throughs of the hospital before his first volunteer shift so he could get used to the sights, sounds and smells of the area.
She said it’s been gratifying seeing Finley’s impact on patients over the years, adding that she’d encourage anyone interested in training their dog to become a therapy animal to do so or reach out to her for advice.
“Something I find rewarding (in volunteering) is that he brings a smile to everyone’s face,” Allen said. “We have been with people who are strangers to us, but he is very impactful on some of their hardest days.”