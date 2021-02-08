Dubuque County Conservation Board and DubuqueLand Pheasants Forever will host their annual Becoming an Outdoor Woman event next month.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 at Swiss Valley Nature Center, just outside of Dubuque.
Becoming an Outdoor Woman will feature presentations from local female outdoor experts, according to a press release. Sessions include knot tying and a presentation from a female Ironman participant.
Organizers recommend that participants make a donation for lunch. Those interested in registering can do so online at bit.ly/2YHLa64.