COVID-19 testing lab investigated
A Chicago COVID-19 testing company that’s under federal investigation operated a facility in Dubuque that was cited at the highest level for various regulatory issues, including for failing to report thousands of test results, newly released documents show.
LabElite’s Chicago lab and office were raided by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees labs, is investigating complaints about that facility, a spokeswoman said.
Agency reports highlighted serious issues at a site that LabElite operated in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Inspectors visited the facility Jan. 26 and spoke to a staff member, who said the site had performed 4,882 rapid tests since Dec. 25 and had not reported those results to a state agency, according to the report.
Inspectors also found the site’s workers did not monitor the storage temperature for rapid-test kits, nor did they use timers to ensure they were checking test results at the right time for an accurate result. Instead, inspection reports state that “once the laboratory placed the reagent in the … test cartridge sample well, the background of the test cartridge turned red.” Laboratory personnel would report the COVID antigen result “once the background of the test cartridge turned white,” without verifying the length of time it took for the test cartridge to turn from red to white. Inspection reports state that the results only were supposed to be interpreted between 20 and 25 minutes.
Hawkins picked as new superintendent
A current Dubuque Community Schools administrator will serve as the district’s next superintendent.
The school board on Monday afternoon voted unanimously to appoint Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, to take the helm of the district starting July 1. Board members also approved a two-year contract with Hawkins, who will receive a salary of $225,000.
She will succeed Superintendent Stan Rheingans, who is leaving to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
“As a student, a parent, a teacher and coach, and an administrator, I have truly grown up in this district, and I am anxious to continue my growth as your superintendent of schools,” Hawkins said at the board meeting.
Hawkins, 48, is a graduate of Hempstead High School. She began her career in the district in 1997 as a wellness teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, where she also was a volleyball coach.
In the intervening years, she held many administrative positions in the district. She became chief human resources officer in 2019.
Starbucks planned at former Pizza Hut
Plans to open another location of a national coffee chain are in the works in Dubuque.
A developer aims to soon construct a new Starbucks at 2075 John F. Kennedy Road, according to Alex Hofer, an attorney with O’Connor & Thomas Law Firm in Dubuque. Hofer is representing the location’s developer, The RMR Group.
“We’re still in the planning stage with the city,” Hofer said. “We’re hoping to have the final city sign-off in the near future.”
The Pizza Hut at 2075 JFK closed in 2017, and the building has been empty since.
City manager seeks 7 new firefighters
With call volume on the rise, Dubuque Fire Department officials hope to bolster their roster by adding seven firefighter positions and a third full-time ambulance crew next fiscal year.
The department requested that City Council members approve adding $688,740 in recurring costs starting in fiscal year 2023 to add the positions, along with spending $582,000 to purchase a new ambulance and replace an existing one.
The spending requests were recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
The Fire Department currently has 91 positions, three of which are open. Fire Chief Rick Steines said four of the new firefighters would be used to staff a third full-time ambulance crew.
The Fire Department handled 7,894 calls in 2021 — a 21% increase over the 6,525 calls received in 2020 and a 56% jump over 2011’s total. The vast majority of those calls are related to medical issues.
The other three new firefighters would work regular shifts to reduce the department’s high amount of assigned overtime.
School board approves bonuses
Dubuque Community Schools leaders are making moves aimed at retaining and recruiting employees amid ongoing workforce shortages, efforts that include providing $500 payments to staff.
Officials shared those efforts with school board members this week at a strategic plan update session.
Board members unanimously approved a retention incentive that grants $500 to district employees who were under contract on or before Feb. 1 of the current school year. Money for the payments comes from federal COVID-19 funds the district received.
About 1,900 staff members are expected to receive the payments, equating to about $950,000, according to district officials.
Divided Galena council OKs project
GALENA, Ill. — A substantial lodging development will move forward in the city of Galena.
In front of a crowd of more than 100 people, the Galena City Council last week voted, 5-2, to approve a rezoning request for a planned unit development for a proposed resort project, The Parker, to be located on the southeast edge of town.
“To me, the plans are written well, drawn well and I think it’s going to be an asset to the community,” said Council Member Jerry Westemeier.
The Parker would feature the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.