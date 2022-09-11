A Dyersville, Iowa, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing her stepdaughter with scissors.
Jacey L. Meyer, 32, of Dyersville, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury, child endangerment causing bodily injury, child endangerment and false imprisonment. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that authorities responded March 30, 2021, to a Dyersville residence for a report of a girl being kicked out of her house following a physical altercation.
A then-11-year-old girl at the scene had “numerous red markings” around her neck, “a red laceration on her lower lip and bruising around her left eye,” documents state.
During an interview with authorities a day later, the girl reported that Meyer took a pair of child scissors to her arm, attempting to cut her arm, and used the scissors to stab the girl in the stomach. The girl also reported that Meyer choked her, documents state.
The girl said that “she was locked in her bedroom without access to a phone almost every day during the summer of 2020” while Meyer was at work, documents state. The girl also reported being locked in her bedroom on March 24, 2021.