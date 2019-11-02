An event center, co-working space, bar and restaurant in Dubuque’s Millwork District is welcoming its first guests and preparing to open to the public.
The Driftless, located on the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets, began hosting a small number of special events last month. In the weeks and months ahead, the venue aims to unveil a co-working space and lounge that are available to the public.
Those who have taken stock of the renovated facility have provided positive feedback, according to co-owner and operations manager Kyla McComas.
“A lot of people have said how wonderful they think the space is,” she said. “We’ve heard good things about the layout, the building and the potential it has. We’re very excited for more people to come here and see what the building is like.”
The Driftless hosted its first event in early October, when 130 people attended a gala supporting yoga and mindfulness in schools. Later in the month, the venue hosted a private watch party during the televised Democratic presidential debate.
On Friday night, The Driftless put on a ticketed fish fry with live music that was expected to draw 70. Various fundraising and holiday-themed events are slated to take place over the remainder of 2019.
“These events are a great way to make sure we are running smoothly before we open to the public,“ said McComas.
She said a bar and restaurant in the venue will open to the public in January. The eatery — focused primarily on Southern fare — will be open for dinner Monday through Friday. It also will serve brunch on Sundays.
On Saturdays, the bar and restaurant will be closed to the public and used for special events. McComas said The Driftless already has booked multiple wedding receptions, ceremonies and rehearsal dinners.
As early as next week, The Driftless plans to open a “co-working space” on its upper level. Customers could purchase daily passes or monthly memberships to utilize the space.
In addition to offering a high-speed internet connection, the space will create networking opportunities for those within.
“We think it will appeal to a variety of people,” McComas said. “For those with a home-based business, this is a great way to get out of the house and get your work done.”
The creation of the co-working space and the upcoming, public opening of the restaurant mark another step forward in a project that has unfolded over the past 15 months.
Renovations on the 12,000 square-foot property commenced in August 2018.
The property now features three distinct, yet interconnected areas. The Magnolia Room is a large event and reception space with 30-foot ceilings; The Driftless Lounge boasts a bar and restaurant; and the upper-level Millwork Loft is a co-working area that can double as a venue for small gatherings.
McComas co-owns the business with her husband, Justin, who also serves as executive chef.
The property’s owner, Bobby Koneru, emphasized that recent changes to the property paid homage to its past uses.
The structure once housed Avery Railing. Today, a railing outside of the property commemorates Jim Avery, who died in 2015. Koneru also noted that a motorcycle hanging above the bar area reflects one of Avery’s greatest passions.
“The vision has really come together,” Koneru said.
The name of the business itself has also evolved over time.
McComas noted that the venue, initially dubbed The Driftless Social Club, dropped the final two words, reflecting a broader shift in the business model.
It initially was conceived as a membership-based entity. However, its stakeholders ultimately opted for a more-inclusive concept.
“We wanted to share this building with more than just those who pay for a membership,” she said. “I think the new name shows that we are a multi-layered venue.”
Koneru, meanwhile, is excited to see the venue take its place among multiple emerging entities in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
“The offerings here are continuing to grow,” he said. “It is the place to be.”