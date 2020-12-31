Buffy Friedrich describes the loss of her second job in May after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a devastating blow.
For several years, she worked two, sometimes three positions to provide for her family while her husband, Shawn Friedrich, 39, completed his bachelor’s degree.
One of her jobs contributed more than $26,000 to the family budget annually, offering security — until the economy turned.
“I wasn’t sure if we would make it,” said Buffy, a Dubuque nurse. “You think you’re good until you’re not good.”
The predicament spurred Buffy, 41, and Shawn to assess their spending habits in late spring.
Most concerning was their student loans. The couple resolved to pay off everything, aside from their home mortgage, by the end of 2021.
Doing so, Buffy said, would enable her family to survive a future catastrophe — even another pandemic.
“I am tired of being scared,” she said. “I am tired about worrying where my next job is.”
COMMITTING TO CHANGE
Opinion polls routinely indicate that people who make New Year’s resolutions tend to focus on physical and financial health.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended family budgets and left many quarantining inside their homes, drawing attention to those issues.
“(This) has been a really challenging year for most of the world,” said Erin Engler, a community educator at Dupaco Community Credit Union. “I think more than ever people are recognizing the importance of having a savings account or a rainy-day fund.”
Managing finances requires planning, she said. Engler recommends that people enlist the guidance of experts at their financial institution, who can help them assess their spending habits, consolidate debt and structure affordable payments.
Like Friedrich, the public appears to be internalizing those habits in advance of the new year.
Mike FitzPatrick, regional president for MidwestOne Bank, said the institution experienced record saving and deposit rates in 2020.
“For people who have stayed employed, they aren’t able to spend the money they would before,” he said. “They have been able to pay down some debt, and they have been able to save a considerable amount of money.”
Buffy and Shawn had by June developed a strict budget using strategies they gleaned from a financial wellness course, designed by radio show host and author Dave Ramsey.
They trimmed expenses, even cutting their monthly $900 grocery bill in half. When their food allocation ran dry, they resorted to eggs and toast for meals.
Buffy also picked up two extra jobs, extending her workweek to 70 to 75 hours.
“It’s not fun,” she said. “But when you have a goal and you have your mind set on something, it makes it a little easier to get out there and just do it.”
About 10 weeks later, the couple had paid off Buffy’s student loans, totaling nearly $20,800.
Their success motivated them to continue through 2021 and eliminate the remaining balance of $74,620.
That means continuing to forswear social dates at bars and monthly visits to the hairdresser.
“You have to be willing to sacrifice. That’s the thing,” Buffy said. “If that’s what you have to do to make your future better, then that’s what you have to do.”
STAYING STRONG
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down gyms in March, Bellevue, Iowa, resident Amy Cone took a hiatus from the swimming pool where she was training for a sprint triathlon.
Cone, 44, began a fitness regimen about eight years ago, losing about 100 pounds. The pandemic disrupted her exercise routine and added to her stress working as a medical lab technician. She gained 20 pounds.
“It was what it was and you had to kind of adapt,” Cone said.
She resumed training outdoors after the weather warmed and returned to the swimming pool when her gym reopened.
Cone now has her eyes set on 2021, when she intends to strengthen her swimming. She wants to compete in a triathlon without using a flotation belt.
“I’m just going to keep trudging forward,” she said. “There is hope at the end of the tunnel.”
Addie Graffin, a Platteville, Wis., fitness instructor and author of wellness books, said the pandemic has heightened the importance of maintaining a positive frame of mind.
“It’s really hard, especially right now,” she said. “You really need to give yourself grace.”
For Buffy, the Dubuque nurse, her family’s new spending habits will outlive COVID-19.
“The pandemic opened up our eyes to it, (but) if the pandemic stops in April, we don’t stop in April,” she said. “We want to wipe through this and be financially secure.”